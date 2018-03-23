StyleCaster
100 Stunning Spring Dresses to Buy Right Now

100 Stunning Spring Dresses to Buy Right Now

It’s almost time to bid adieu to winter coats and make way for our favorite item of the year—the spring dress. Maybe it’s because we’ve been deprived of flowy chiffon layers, bare shoulders, and exposed legs all winter, but we decided to take our spring dress guide to an entirely new level this year. We rounded up 100 (that’s right) 100 dresses just for you this season.

33 Circle Bags That Prove They're Spring's Hottest Accessory

We’re obsessing over all the midi wrap dresses, ruffle detailing, and bold pops of yellow and pink in the dress guide ahead. This season’s dress options have us wishing we could wear one for every single day of spring—and according to our math, the three months until summer add up to about 90 dresses. Are you picking up what we’re putting down?

It’s time to dive into spring and slip into something a little flowy, floral or colorful. Start clicking, because the dress hunt has officially begun.

The Primary Duo
Photo: Getty Images
One Shoulder Ruffle

Dress, $129.90 at Eloquii

Printed Dress

Adam Lippes dress, $1,850 at 11 Honoré

Blue Gingham

Dress, $425 at Mara Hoffman

Orange Pleats

Dress, $550 at Milly

You're Bananas

Dress, $385 at Milly

Fringed

Dress, $1,500 at Diane Von Furstenberg

Floral Tie Dress

Dress, $32 at ASOS

Blush Wrapped Dress

Dress, $128 at Free People

Rouched Slip Dress

Dress, $660 at Audra

The Asymmetrical Dress
Photo: Getty Images
Satin Gown

Dress, $645 at Ulla Johnson

Flowerbed Flare

Dress, $98 at Loft

Floral Embroidered Dress

Dress, $408 at Tadashi Shoji

Lace Tea Dress

Dress, $150 at Rahi

Tied with a Bow
Photo: Getty Images
Lavender Lady

Dress, $995 at Tibi

Crochet Midi Dress

Dress, $168 at Free People

Blue Skakeskin

Dress, $69 at I.AM.GIA

Pineapple Wrap

Dress, $179 at Endless Summer

The Wrap Effect
Photo: Getty Images
Color Blocked

Dress, $385 at Three Floor

Scarf-print Dress

Dress, $2,395 at Altuzarra

Sheer Dots

Dress, $140 (was $350) at The Kooples

Chartreuse Charm

Dress, $92 at ASOS

Little Daises

Dress, $187 at Lulu's

Ruffle Dress

Dress, $895 at 3.1 Phillip Lim

Eyelet Details

Dress, $88 at Abercrombie + Fitch

Yellow Wrap Dress

Dress, $36.95 at PacSun

Statement Sleeves

Dress, $640 at Zimmermann

Striped
Photo: Getty Images
Vintage Coca Cola

Dress, $395 at Pinko

Stripe Dress

Dress, $60.99 at Morning Lavender

Lace Details

Dress, $999 at Anna Sui

Floral Wrap

Dress, $38 at Forever 21

Two-Tone Floral

Dress, $160.99 (was $179) at Ann Taylor

Watercolors

Dress, $51.67 (was $68.90) at Torrid

Striped Shirtdress

Dress, $218 at Anthropologie

Slouchy Maxi Dress

Dress, $128 at Free People

Buttoned Up

Dress, $44.99 at Target

Motocross Dress

Dress, $30 at Pretty Little Thing

Blush Tones
Photo: Getty Images
The Slit Maxi

Dress, $395 at Alice and Olivia

Checkmate

Dress, $432 at Creatures of Comfort

Ruffle Hem

Dress, $160 at Moussy

Halter Dress

Dress, $149 at City Chic

Embroidered Dress

Dress, $54 at Dressbarn

Ruffle Mini

Dress, $168 at J.Crew

Pastel Ruffle Dress

Dress, $65.99 at Naked Zebra

Belted Dress

Dress, $228 at DL1961

Mesh + Fringe

Dress, $45.90 at Zara

Artsy Midi

Dress, $139 at Modcloth

The Floral Peplum
Photo: Getty Images
Zebra Dress

Dress, $65 at Modcloth

Plaid Color Blocked

Dress, $1,695 at Rosie Assoulin

Fruitpunch Dress

Dress, $266 at For Love and Lemons

Silk Tie Dress

Dress, $1,895 at Jason Wu

Floria Dress

Dress, $998 at Kate Spade

Denim Dress

Dress, $228 at Rebecca Minkoff

Red meets Pink

Dress, $595 at Badgley Mischka

Patchwork Wrap Dress

Dress, $64 (was $79.95) at Gap

Gingham Skater Dress

Dress, $56 at Tobi

Tropical Vacay
Photo: Getty Images
Lace Lady

Dress, $588 at Tadashi Shoji

Trench Dress

Dress, $495 at Nicole Miller

Off-The-Shoulder Floral Dress

Dress, $475 at Rebecca Taylor

Red Floral Wrap Dress

Ganni dress, $205 at Net-a-Porter

Lace-up Lady

Dress, $595 at Tibi

Asymmetrical Dress

Alice McCall dress, $450 at Net-a-Porter

Ruffled Panel Dress

MSGM dress, $215 (was $431) at Matches Fashion

Tulip Dress

Dress, $795 at Claudia Li

Eyelet Dress

Dress, $85 at BB Dakota

Statement Red
Photo: Getty Images
One-Shoulder Stripe

Self-Portrait dress, $545 at Matches Fashion

Yellow Floral

Dress, $32 (was $34.99) at Old Navy

Tiered Dress

Dress, $138 at Madewell

Blazer Babe

Dress, $495 at Theory

Ruffle Wrap

ASTR The Label dress, $69 at Nordstrom

Two-Tone Wrap

Bardot dress, $99 at Nordstrom

Tiered Dress

Dress, $4,495 at Chloé

Ribbed Dress

Dress, $840 at Sonia Rykiel

Rainbow Dress

Philosophy dress, $587.12 (was $618.03) at Italist

Power Accessories
Photo: Getty Images
Floral Lace

Dress, $84.38 (was $225) at Michael Kors

Color Blocking

Dress, $525 at Mara Hoffman

Leaf Wrap Dress

Dress, $188 at Nic + Zoe

Yellow Floral Dress

Simone Rocha Dress, $1,360 at Neiman Marcus

Cutout Dress

Dress, $148 at Guess

Americana

Dress, $189.50 at Tommy Hilfiger

Prairie Blossom Pleated Dress

Dress, $695 at Coach

Green Shirt Dress

Trina Piccolo dress, $325 at Marimekko

Leather Meets Suede

Dress, $925 at Escada

Panelled Knit Dress

Dress, $125 at COS

Golden Slip

Dress, $598 at Tory Burch

Flounce Hem

Dress, $160 at White House Black Market

Front Button Dress

Dress, $49.30 (was $58) at Forever 21

Starry Dress

Dress, $295 at Ted Baker

Hawaiian Dress

Dress, $3,600 at Gucci

Polka-dot Dress

Michelle Mason dress, $795 at Net-a-Porter

Bell Sleeves

Dress, $44.95 at American Eagle

