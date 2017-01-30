StyleCaster
Why Korean Retailer StyleNanda Is So Popular on Instagram

Photo: Courtesy of StyleNanda

It only takes a few seconds on Style Nanda’s site to feel a sense of familiarity: It feels like if Zara and Pixie Market had a baby and pumped it with trend-driven steroids, and then perpetually offered eight percent off of everything. And while you may not know the Korean retailer by name, that hasn’t stopped it from making its way into nearly every fashion Instagrammer’s closet.

Yep: All those ruffle shirts, bomber jackets, and plaid coats—they’re probably from StyleNanda. And the brand’s Instagram, which now boasts almost a million followers, is proof that it isn’t just a store: It’s a lifestyle. Ahead, we rounded up the site’s best wares, including a D-ring wrap skirt, a frilly gingham blouse, a ribbed hoodie, and an open-top fur bag that rivals its more expensive counterparts. See 21 of our favorites below.

1 of 21
Quilt-Lined Check Pattern Jacket
Quilt-Lined Check Pattern Jacket

Quilt-Lined Check Pattern Jacket, $89; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Pointed Toe Ankle Boots
Pointed Toe Ankle Boots

Pointed Toe Ankle Boots, $42; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
BOSS Embroidery T-Shirt
BOSS Embroidery T-Shirt

BOSS Embroidery T-Shirt, $23; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Frayed Panel Accent Boot Cut Jeans
Frayed Panel Accent Boot Cut Jeans

Frayed Panel Accent Boot Cut Jeans, $71; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Knitted Fold Over Back Sweater
Knitted Fold Over Back Sweater

Knitted Fold Over Back Sweater, $81; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Layered D-Ring Wrap Skirt
Layered D-Ring Wrap Skirt

Layered D-Ring Wrap Skirt, $42; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Color-Blocked Sleeve Pullover
Color-Blocked Sleeve Pullover

Color-Blocked Sleeve Pullover, $32; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Loose Check Print Cropped Slacks
Loose Check Print Cropped Slacks

Loose Check Print Cropped Slacks, $56; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Kilted Metal Accent Derby Shoes
Kilted Metal Accent Derby Shoes

Kilted Metal Accent Derby Shoes, $45; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Fuzzy Wide Lapel Coat
Fuzzy Wide Lapel Coat

Fuzzy Wide Lapel Coat, $96; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Tassel Rounded Bag
Tassel Rounded Bag

Tassel Rounded Bag, $53; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Frilled Gingham Print Button-Down Blouse
Frilled Gingham Print Button-Down Blouse

Frilled Gingham Print Button-Down Blouse, $47; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Ribbed Pullover Hoodie
Ribbed Pullover Hoodie

Ribbed Pullover Hoodie, $39; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Open Top Fur Bag
Open Top Fur Bag

Open Top Fur Bag, $244; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Houndstooth Print Back Zipper Blouse
Houndstooth Print Back Zipper Blouse

Houndstooth Print Back Zipper Blouse, $45; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Striped Partial Zip-Up Pullover
Striped Partial Zip-Up Pullover

Striped Partial Zip-Up Pullover, $53; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Peaked Lapel Glen Check Coat
Peaked Lapel Glen Check Coat

Peaked Lapel Glen Check Coat, $193; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Rope and Grommet Detail Bomber Jacket
Rope and Grommet Detail Bomber Jacket

Rope and Grommet Detail Bomber Jacket, $114.08; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Shirred Bow Neck Blouse
Shirred Bow Neck Blouse

Shirred Bow Neck Blouse, $39; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Belted Check Print Wide Leg Pants
Belted Check Print Wide Leg Pants

Belted Check Print Wide Leg Pants, $63; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda
Glittery Striped Crew Socks
Glittery Striped Crew Socks

Glittery Striped Crew Socks, $6; at Style Nanda

Photo: Style Nanda

