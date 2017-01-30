Why Korean Retailer StyleNanda Is So Popular on Instagram

It only takes a few seconds on Style Nanda’s site to feel a sense of familiarity: It feels like if Zara and Pixie Market had a baby and pumped it with trend-driven steroids, and then perpetually offered eight percent off of everything. And while you may not know the Korean retailer by name, that hasn’t stopped it from making its way into nearly every fashion Instagrammer’s closet.
Yep: All those ruffle shirts, bomber jackets, and plaid coats—they’re probably from StyleNanda. And the brand’s Instagram, which now boasts almost a million followers, is proof that it isn’t just a store: It’s a lifestyle. Ahead, we rounded up the site’s best wares, including a D-ring wrap skirt, a frilly gingham blouse, a ribbed hoodie, and an open-top fur bag that rivals its more expensive counterparts. See 21 of our favorites below.
Quilt-Lined Check Pattern Jacket
Pointed Toe Ankle Boots
BOSS Embroidery T-Shirt
Frayed Panel Accent Boot Cut Jeans
Frayed Panel Accent Boot Cut Jeans, $71; at Style Nanda
Knitted Fold Over Back Sweater
Layered D-Ring Wrap Skirt
Color-Blocked Sleeve Pullover
Loose Check Print Cropped Slacks
Kilted Metal Accent Derby Shoes
Fuzzy Wide Lapel Coat
Tassel Rounded Bag
Frilled Gingham Print Button-Down Blouse
Frilled Gingham Print Button-Down Blouse, $47; at Style Nanda
Ribbed Pullover Hoodie
Open Top Fur Bag
Houndstooth Print Back Zipper Blouse
Houndstooth Print Back Zipper Blouse, $45; at Style Nanda
Striped Partial Zip-Up Pullover
Peaked Lapel Glen Check Coat
Rope and Grommet Detail Bomber Jacket
Rope and Grommet Detail Bomber Jacket, $114.08; at Style Nanda
Shirred Bow Neck Blouse
Belted Check Print Wide Leg Pants
Glittery Striped Crew Socks
