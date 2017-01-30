Why Korean Retailer StyleNanda Is So Popular on Instagram

It only takes a few seconds on Style Nanda’s site to feel a sense of familiarity: It feels like if Zara and Pixie Market had a baby and pumped it with trend-driven steroids, and then perpetually offered eight percent off of everything. And while you may not know the Korean retailer by name, that hasn’t stopped it from making its way into nearly every fashion Instagrammer’s closet.

Yep: All those ruffle shirts, bomber jackets, and plaid coats—they’re probably from StyleNanda. And the brand’s Instagram, which now boasts almost a million followers, is proof that it isn’t just a store: It’s a lifestyle. Ahead, we rounded up the site’s best wares, including a D-ring wrap skirt, a frilly gingham blouse, a ribbed hoodie, and an open-top fur bag that rivals its more expensive counterparts. See 21 of our favorites below.