This Impromptu Street Style Shoot Is Full of Perfect Cocktail Looks

My strategy for keeping up with celebrity fashion is two-fold. First, I check Instagram. Then, I scroll through Getty Images. Whereas Instagram is full of selfies, friend-filled photos and stunning red carpet shots (you know the drill), Getty is home to a different kind of photography—paparazzi snaps, candid street style shots and other pictures that really just capture celebrities during their day-to-day lives.

But Wednesday. Wednesday, I found these.

What do you see when you look at those photos? Because I don’t see refreshing candid street style shots. I see a handful of models (specifically, Olivia Culpo, Devon Windsor and Daniela Braga) wearing straight-up cocktail attire in Manhattan in the middle of the afternoon.

Culpo is clad in figure-hugging lace and metallic pumps. Windsor is wearing what looks to be a genuine red evening gown. And Braga is sporting a black bodycon dress fit for a nice dinner, fancy event, low-key party and so many other occasions—none of which involve cavorting about New York City in the daylight.

And it gets better. These were just three of a handful of photos made available through this impromptu-but-not-actually-so-impromptu street style shoot. There are four more.

We’ve got Austrian model Nadine Leopold in a leather jumpsuit.

Actress and model Ping Hue in white fringe. (Definitely candid.)

Australian model Shanina Shaik in an outfit that actually might pass for street style, were she not surrounded by people in genuinely dressy clothing.

And model and actress Caroline Lowe in an ankle-length royal blue gown.

These photos prompt a few questions. Namely, what is going on here? But also, did this group of friends decide to get dressed up for no reason other than to attract the attention of a stray street style photographer? If so, why did they go to Tribeca (a Lower Manhattan neighborhood home to offices, the occasional residential building and definitely not a ton of street style), and why was a street style photographer posted up there in the first place? Did they hire a street style photographer to come with them and stage this shoot?

As it turns out, these women have something in common—other than their propensity for playing dress-up in the middle of the afternoon. They’re models, and more specifically, they’re all part of E’s new show Model Squad. One can only assume this photo shoot had something to do with their television endeavors—and not simply their desire to document all the fun they had getting dressed one Wednesday afternoon.

Still…Tribeca?