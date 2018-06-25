StyleCaster
11 Straw Bags You Can (and Should) Carry Everywhere this Summer

11 Straw Bags You Can (and Should) Carry Everywhere this Summer

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

I’ve been on the crossbody bag train for the past several years, and I’ll be honest—it’s hard to jump off. Crossbody bags are easy to throw on and even easier to style; they’re the no-fuss accessory every closet needs. But overdo it, and your wardrobe can start to feel tired. And I’ll be the first to admit I definitely started overdoing it.

MORE: Super-Short Crossbody Bags Are the New Normal: Here’s How to Pull It Off

In the spirit of sartorial creativity, I cast aside my go-to crossbody and set out to find a new summer bag. I wanted something a little more fun—a statement-maker I couldn’t imagine going without, rather than an afterthought I’d throw on for the sake of practicality. Enter: the straw bag.

When I first came across the straw bag trend, I was admittedly pretty skeptical. I’m the kind of gal who likes to keep 10 hours worth of necessities—and snacks—in her bag at all times, and I wasn’t sure a straw bag would be up to the task. But I forced myself to give straw bags a try, and I’m so glad I did. Not only did they prove practical, but they somehow managed to look fun and elegant all at once. 

MORE: A Street Style Guide to Summer Work Style

While I don’t think I’ll swear off my beloved crossbody forever, I’m happy to announce that I’m currently having a serious summer fling with straw bags. And considering how much success I’ve had with mine, I’d encourage you to give them a shot, too. Below, 11 of my favorite straw bags—and where to buy them.

STYLECASTER | 11 Straw Bags You Should Carry Everywhere this Summer
Blush Bag, $175

We have a blush crush on this bag, and you will too.

Buy it here: $175, Clare V.

Photo: Clare V.
Sanayi 313 Tassel-Trimmed Bag, $2,053

Because tassels make everything better.

Buy it here: $2,053, Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion
Black and White Bag, $28

Thanks to its classic color palette, this bag will go with anything.

Buy it here: $28, American Eagle

Photo: American Eagle
Half Moon Bag, $49

Switch up your bag silhouettes with this half moon bag.

Buy it here: $49, Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
The Upside-Down Hat Bag, $1,495

Turn things upside down (literally) with this hat bag.

Buy it here: $1,495, Eugenia Kim

Photo: Eugenia Kim
Classic Straw Bag, $328

This woven bag is what summer dreams are made of.

Buy it here: $328, Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia
Sophie Anderson Bag, $205

The hints of pink in this bag will give any look the understated pop of color it needs.

Buy it here: $205, Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
Pom-Pom Bag, $49

If you want an accessory with a little personality, this pom-pom-adorned handbag should do the trick.

Buy it here: $49, Modcloth

Photo: Modcloth
Pitusa Rainbow Bag, $195

If you're looking to really make a colorful statement this summer, this bag is for you.

Buy it here: $195, Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom
Retro Bag, $68

The perfect twist of a classic crossbody and a straw bag.

Buy it here: $68, Free People

Photo: Free People
Nautical Stripe Bag, $148

From weekday to beach day, this bag is the perfect accessory.

Buy it here: $148, Kayu

Photo: Kayu

