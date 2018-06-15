50 Percent of People Would Give Up Sex for Bigger Closets, Study Says

If you’re anything like us, you’ve likely found yourself in either (or both, TBH) of these two situations: 1. Stuffing clothes into a drawer that was too full 10-pieces-of-clothing ago or 2. Filling a closet with so many clothes you can’t even move the hangers to pick something out. It’s a real struggle finding space to put our clothes—let alone all the other stuff, such as board games, irons, and cleaning supplies, to name a very few.

Closets and storage spaces have become hot commodities in apartments and houses, so much so that New York City’s go-to apartment-finder website, Streeteasy, has a “storage available” refine-search button.

So, with such a high demand, MakeSpace, a storage company that utilizes both technology and moving professionals, conducted a survey called “The State of Stuff in America” to find out just how much Americans crave space. The results are shocking, to say the least.

And here they are: After surveying over 1,000 men and women nationwide, nearly 50 percent said they would give up sex for six months in order to have more closet space. Not saying we wouldn’t, but also not saying we would. If that seems easy, try giving up part of your paycheck, like the almost 20 percent of people who said they would take a pay cut for six months in order to have more closet space.

If you’ve ever sweat just thinking about where you’re going to put that thing you had to have, then you understand. Plus, after all, maybe the pay cut would help reduce how much we’re spending on clothes anyway… Yeah, probably not.