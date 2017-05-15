Here’s What It’s Really Like to Be Kim Kardashian’s Assistant

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

This is what it’s really like to be Stephanie Shepherd, Kim Kardashian’s long-time assistant. [Refinery29]

That sold-out holographic lipstick you were pining for is back in stock. [Allure]

Harry Styles says he has never labeled his sexuality. [Teen Vogue]

Touching your hair, among other things, could be making your strands even greasier. [Marie Claire]

Lululemon hired Vice to make its ads. Ok then. [Racked]

Bravo is debuting a new scripted series about Anna Wintour and Tina Brown. [Fashionista]

Why it’s a big deal that Kára McCullough, or Miss USA, wore her hair natural last night. [Refinery29]

Mindy Kaling has a new TV show. [AV Club]