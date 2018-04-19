Stella McCartney Responds to Rumors She Designed Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

Since Meghan Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November, fans have been waiting with bated breath for who will design her royal wedding dress. There have been a lot of names thrown out—Victoria Beckham, Erdem, Ralph & Russos—but as of this week, it seems like Stella McCartney, high-end fashion designer and daughter of Paul McCartney, is the latest front-runner to design the most photographed wedding dress of the decade.

Now, exactly a month before Markle and Harry are set to walk down the aisle, McCartney is responding to the rumors, and she isn’t giving an answer either way. In an interview with The Guardian, the designer, who has designed for stars like Kate Hudson, Keira Knightley, and Naomi Campbell, played coy when asked if she’s designing Markle’s wedding dress.

McCartney landed on the topic of Markle’s wedding dress when The Guardian‘s Jess Cartner-Morley brought up that she read an article that morning that said that McCartney was the royal wedding dress designer.

“I read this morning that you are designing the royal wedding dress,” Cartner-Morley said.

“Oh, you did, did you? You’re hilarious. How many designers have you said that to today?” McCartney responded.

The Guardian writer then pointed out that McCartney didn’t confirm nor deny the rumor, to which McCartney responded by continuing to play coy. “Well, you didn’t actually ask a question,” McCartney said.

McCartney has dressed and is friends with Markle’s soon-to-be sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, so it’s not totally out of the ordinary that she could be her wedding dress designer. But alas, we guess we won’t know who will design Markle’s wedding dress until we see her walk down the aisle ourselves. At least we know that one rumored designer is out of the running.