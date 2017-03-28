Statement Jewelry Is Back: 21 Ways to Get In On the Trend

Delicate lariats and dainty gold stacking rings certainly had their time in the sun—about three years, if Catbird’s Instagram and the hashtag #earfie are any indication. But after a solid run at the top, the trend is nearing its end. Yep, you heard it here first: Statement jewelry isn’t just back—it’s everywhere.
MORE: 7 Spring 2017 Shoe Trends, According to Zara
And no, we’re not talking about the same glitzy chandelier earrings and bejeweled collar necklaces that flooded every single J.Crew from here to Tokyo: This time around, the best statement jewelry tells a story: gold-plated earrings in the fabrication of an open hand, or a silver pendant cut in the shape of a woman’s silhouette—and they’re all taking the place of the delicate gold ear climbers and subtle, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it chokers that took the world (or, at least Instagram) by storm in 2013. To nail the modern, 2017 look, don’t go full arm- or neck-party: Instead, wear these pieces alone, paired with a button-down shirt draped over your shoulders, or with a frilly-collared poplin blouse.
Ahead, 21 pieces of statement jewelry that’ll win over even the most bauble-wary among us.
MORE: How to Shop the Top 12 Trends of Spring 2017 Right Now