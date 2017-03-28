StyleCaster
Statement Jewelry Is Back: 21 Ways to Get In On the Trend

Statement Earrings
Photo: Getty Images

Delicate lariats and dainty gold stacking rings  certainly had their time in the sun—about three years, if Catbird’s Instagram and the hashtag #earfie are any indication. But after a solid run at the top, the trend is nearing its end. Yep, you heard it here first: Statement jewelry isn’t just back—it’s everywhere.

And no, we’re not talking about the same glitzy chandelier earrings and bejeweled collar necklaces that flooded every single J.Crew from here to Tokyo: This time around, the best statement jewelry tells a story: gold-plated earrings in the fabrication of an open hand, or a silver pendant cut in the shape of a woman’s silhouette—and they’re all taking the place of the delicate gold ear climbers and subtle, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it chokers that took the world (or, at least Instagram) by storm in 2013. To nail the modern, 2017 look, don’t go full arm- or neck-party: Instead, wear these pieces alone, paired with a button-down shirt draped over your shoulders, or with a frilly-collared poplin blouse.

Ahead, 21 pieces of statement jewelry that’ll win over even the most bauble-wary among us.

1 of 21

Fay Andrada Viuhka Earrings, $170; at The Frankie Shop

 

 

Photo: Fay Andrada

COS Wire Choker with Pendants, $35; at COS

 

Photo: COS

Laura Lombardi Ruota Hoops, $150; at Laura Lombardi 

Photo: Laura Lombardi

J. Hannah Pinky Signet Ring, $245; at Garmentory

Photo: J. Hannah

H&M Suede Bracelet, $24.99; at H&M

 

Photo: H&M

Young Frankk Hand Earrings, $112; at Young Frankk

 

Photo: Young Frankk

Lizzie Fortunato Postmodern Cuff in Peach, $210; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Lizzie Fortunato

Digby & Iona Nico Ring, $3,670; at Catbird

 

Photo: Digby & Iona

Argento Vivo Ball Wire Hoop Earring, $40; at Argento Vivo

 

Photo: Argento Vivo

Local Eclectic Breakfast at Tiffany’s Ring, $98; at Local Eclectic

 

Photo: Local Eclectic

Sophie Monet Blue Orbit Earrings, $99; at Of a Kind

 

Photo: Sophie Monet

Drift/Riot Free Form Drop Earrings, $120; at Drift/Riot

Photo: Drift/Riot

Mango Circular Embellishment Necklace, $29.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

& Other Stories Pearlescent Chain Earrings, $55; at & Other Stories

 

Photo: & Other Stories

Zara Pack of Rectangular Chain Necklaces, $19.90; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Isabel Marant Gold-Plated Cuff, $285; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Isabel Marant

Modern Weaving Brass Moon Dancer Earrings, $120; at Modern Weaving

 

Photo: Modern Weaving

Giant Lion Woman Necklace, $190; at Giant Lion

 

Photo: Giant Lion

Tarin Thomas Wynn Ring, $348; at Tarin Thomas

 

 

Photo: Tarin Thomas

Tuza Zigzag Hoops, $230; at Tuza

 

Photo: Tuza

Leigh Miller Hepworth Earrings, $500; at The Dreslyn

