21 Random Questions for Stacy London

Unless you’ve been living under a very large, meteor-sized rock for the past decade or so, you’re familiar with Stacy London, her unattainable level of badassery, and her general life prowess. The stylist, author, and television host may have become a household name after her hugely successful series What Not to Wear and more recently, Love, Lust, or Run; but beyond her styling chops, London is whip-smart, funny as hell, refreshingly down-to-earth, and a damn good mentor (I speak from experience). The Vassar alumna and new mom to Dora, an adorable rescue puppy, filled us in on all the vital tidbits about her that you didn’t already know. Read on for things like her favorite kind of nut and the importance of a highly dense pastry.

1. What’s your middle name?

I don’t have one. But in 1st grade I was upset about this so I put “Stacy Cynthia London” on all my ERB tests.

2. If you could have dinner with 3 people (living or dead) who would they be?

This is really hard. There are too many people. But I’m gonna go with Lee Krasner, Brad Pitt, and Virginia Woolf.

3. First thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Yawn.

4. What’s your most used emoji?

🐝

5. What’s the last book you read?

“Steal Like An Artist”

6. Go-to lipstick?

NARS Dragon Girl lip pencil.

7. Your idea of happiness?

Pastries with the most density.

8. Who is your hero?

Any working mother.

9. Favorite piece of clothing you own?

I can’t answer that question. It wouldn’t be fair to all the other clothes in my closet. (A beaded vintage coat from A Current Affair. Shhhhhh.)

10. What’s your pet peeve?

Ugh, sweaty palms.

11. Favorite kind of nut?

Cashews, hands down.

12. What are you most proud of?

Four months after spine surgery, I can do a wall squat.

13. Drink of choice?

Nolet’s or Botanist dry martini shaken not stirred straight up with a twist.

14. What’s your favorite farm animal?

Pigs and goats and cows and chickens.

15. What is your mantra right now?

Fake it ’til you make it.

16. Favorite song of all time?

“A Few Hours After This” by The Cure.

17. How do you take your coffee?

Almond milk latte with one Splenda.

18. Favorite movie of all time?

Empire Strikes Back tied with Scarface, Little Darlings and Stormship Troopers.

19. Your hidden talent?

I’m double jointed.

20. Who is your favorite fictional character?

Prince Gristle from Trolls.

21. If you could come back as one person (or animal), living or dead, who would it be?

Probably any of my pets.