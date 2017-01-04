40 Instagram-Worthy Ways to Stack Your Rings

When it comes to rings, it may be the solo big-ticket items that get most of the attention, especially this time of year. But you don’t need anyone to get down on one knee to deck out your fingers with stackable rings, from teeny-tiny gold bands to statement sparklers.
While there’s no guarantee that you’ll be the only one you know with that cute emoji ring or dainty opal midi, how you wear them—all on one hand, stacked four to a finger, or spread out between just a few—is what makes them personal to you.
Below, get inspired to start building your collection—or playing with what you already have—with 40 chic ring combos from some of our favorite Instagram follows.
