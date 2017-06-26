17 Stackable Rings To Stock Up On STAT

Since in inception of Instagram, we’ve all probably spent a collective decade searching for the best dainty, stackable rings to get the perfect shot. A few years ago, that meant heading to Catbird for simple, gold-fill stackers at $38 a pop—but now, stacking your rings doesn’t have to mean leaving the bold styles behind.

Instead, we love the look of simple stackers mixed in with chunky, thick, not-at-all-delicate rings for a truly eclectic look. And to give you a bit of inspiration for ring stacking, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites in the slideshow, ahead.