17 Stackable Rings To Stock Up On STAT

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Getty Images

Since in inception of Instagram, we’ve all probably spent a collective decade searching for the best dainty, stackable rings to get the perfect shot. A few years ago, that meant heading to Catbird for simple, gold-fill stackers at $38 a pop—but now, stacking your rings doesn’t have to mean leaving the bold styles behind.

Instead, we love the look of simple stackers mixed in with chunky, thick, not-at-all-delicate rings for a truly eclectic look. And to give you a bit of inspiration for ring stacking, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites in the slideshow, ahead.

Friday Saturday Sunday Stacking Ring Set, $32; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Mejuri Organic Ring, $165; at Mejuri

Photo: Mejuri

Entourage Bold and Reckless Ring Set in Gold, $12; at Entourage

Photo: Entourage

Free People Screw x Double Ball Ring Set, $32; at Free People

Photo: Free People

Zoe Chicco Black Baguette Stacking Ring, $225; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Liberti Geneva Stackable Diamond Ring in Rose Gold, $690; at Liberti

Photo: Liberti

Casey Rose Gold Turquoise Ring Set, $104; at Adornmonde

Photo: Adornmonde

Lulu's Under Your Charm Silver Ring Set, $12; at Lulu's

Photo: Lulu's

Rebecca Minkoff Pave Square Stacking Ring, $38; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Michael Kors Easy Opulence Rose Quartz Stack Ring Set, $95; at Lord & Taylor

Photo: Lord & Taylor

Lucky Brand Two-Tone Petal Stack Ring, $35; at Belk

Photo: b

LA Hearts Emoji Ring Set, $10; at PacSun

Photo: PacSun

Kendra Scott Phoebe Stacking Rings, Set of 6, $125; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdales

Anne Sisteron 14kt Rose Gold Stacking Ring, $245; at Anne Sisteron

Photo: Anne Sisteron

Tai Opal and Stone-Accented Stackable Ring Set, $80; at Lord & Taylor

Photo: Lord & Taylor

Anthropologie Stone Stacking Rings Set, $68; at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie

Mixer Stacking Rings, $28; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

