StyleCaster
Share

20 Festive Appetizers to Make for St. Patrick’s Day Parties

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Festive Appetizers to Make for St. Patrick’s Day Parties

by
20 Festive Appetizers to Make for St. Patrick’s Day Parties
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Whole Food Bellies

Wondering what to make for that St. Patrick’s Day party? Skip the labor-intensive meal and whip up one of these tasty apps instead.

Originally published on SheKnows.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
Corned Beef and Cheddar Potato Nests
Corned Beef and Cheddar Potato Nests

Crispy potato cups cradle shredded corned beef and Irish cheddar cheese in this recipe.

Photo: Lea & Jay
Cheesy Irish Cabbage Gratins
Cheesy Irish Cabbage Gratins

Made in individual ramekins, these cheesy Irish cabbage gratins make for a hearty starter.

Photo: Hungry Couple NYC
Guinness-Glazed Peanuts
Guinness-Glazed Peanuts

Salty, sweet and crunchy, these glazed nuts will keep your party guests satisfied.

Photo: Zag Left
Guinness Barbecue Corned Beef Sliders
Guinness Barbecue Corned Beef Sliders

Melted cheddar and barbecued corned beef make these sliders a dish your guests will keep reaching for.

Photo: Dixie Chik Cooks
Colcannon Tater Tots
Colcannon Tater Tots

Colcannon gets a party-ready makeover with these crispy homemade tater tots.

Photo: Whole Food Bellies
Corned Beef and Cabbage Pasties
Corned Beef and Cabbage Pasties

Corned beef and cabbage pasties turn a main dish into a fuss-free appetizer.

Photo: Thirsty for Tea
Guinness Cheddar Fondue
Guinness Cheddar Fondue

Make your appetizer an event in itself with this Guinness cheese fondue recipe.

Photo: Ethnic Spoon
Guinness Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Guinness Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Crispy beer-battered onion rings are a savory snack that pairs well with the rest of your party fare.

Photo: Tara's Multicultural Table
Beef and Guinness Hand Pies
Beef and Guinness Hand Pies

Skip the silverware and serve these finger food–friendly hand pies at your St. Patrick's Day gathering instead.

Photo: Partial Ingredients
Irish Rarebit
Irish Rarebit

Smothered in an Irish cheddar and whiskey sauce, these toasts are hard not to love.

Photo: Port and Fin
Corned Beef and Cabbage Nachos
Corned Beef and Cabbage Nachos

Smothered in a creamy cheese sauce, these corned beef and cabbage nachos are a real crowd-pleaser.

Photo: The Stay At Home Chef
Guinness Steak Skewers with Gouda
Guinness Steak Skewers with Gouda

Let people dunk steak bites in a creamy gouda dip, thanks to this flavorful recipe.

Photo: GoGoGo Gourmet
Irish Potato Bites
Irish Potato Bites

Baby red potatoes are twice baked and topped with a dollop of sour cream to make these snackable bites.

Photo: Lea & Jay
Guinness-Braised Short Rib Sliders
Guinness-Braised Short Rib Sliders

Tender and oh-so-savory, these Guinness-braised short rib sliders are nearly irresistible.

Photo: Cake-n-Knife
Irish Tater Totchos
Irish Tater Totchos

Crispy tater tot nachos covered in Irish cheddar and bacon will make any event feel like a party.

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
Irish Boxty with Caviar
Irish Boxty with Caviar

Irish potato pancakes topped with caviar and sour cream are a fancy fusion appetizer for your celebration.

Photo: Christina's Cucina
Guinness Dijon Soft Pretzels
Guinness Dijon Soft Pretzels

Guinness-infused soft pretzels are dunked in tangy Dijon mustard in this super-snackable recipe.

Photo: Vrai
Wild Garlic Guinness Sausage Rolls
Wild Garlic Guinness Sausage Rolls

Fragrant garlic and juicy sausage will make your guests reach for a second helping of these rolls.

Photo: Recipes From a Pantry
Irish Cornbread
Irish Cornbread

Serve this moist Irish cornbread cut into squares and slathered with honey butter.

Photo: Taste of Divine
Irish Cheese Toasties
Irish Cheese Toasties

Irish cheddar cheese gets melted and browned around the edges on these toasties, great with beer or wine.

Photo: Palatable Pastime

Next slideshow starts in 10s

This Spring Collection Is Practically Instagram-Bait

This Spring Collection Is Practically Instagram-Bait
  • Corned Beef and Cheddar Potato Nests
  • Cheesy Irish Cabbage Gratins
  • Guinness-Glazed Peanuts
  • Guinness Barbecue Corned Beef Sliders
  • Colcannon Tater Tots
  • Corned Beef and Cabbage Pasties
  • Guinness Cheddar Fondue
  • Guinness Beer-Battered Onion Rings
  • Beef and Guinness Hand Pies
  • Irish Rarebit
  • Corned Beef and Cabbage Nachos
  • Guinness Steak Skewers with Gouda
  • Irish Potato Bites
  • Guinness-Braised Short Rib Sliders
  • Irish Tater Totchos
  • Irish Boxty with Caviar
  • Guinness Dijon Soft Pretzels
  • Wild Garlic Guinness Sausage Rolls
  • Irish Cornbread
  • Irish Cheese Toasties
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share