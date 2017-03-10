20 Festive Appetizers to Make for St. Patrick’s Day Parties

Wondering what to make for that St. Patrick’s Day party? Skip the labor-intensive meal and whip up one of these tasty apps instead.
Corned Beef and Cheddar Potato Nests
Crispy potato cups cradle shredded corned beef and Irish cheddar cheese in this recipe.
Photo:
Lea & Jay
Cheesy Irish Cabbage Gratins
Photo:
Hungry Couple NYC
Guinness-Glazed Peanuts
Photo:
Zag Left
Guinness Barbecue Corned Beef Sliders
Melted cheddar and barbecued corned beef make these sliders a dish your guests will keep reaching for.
Photo:
Dixie Chik Cooks
Colcannon Tater Tots
Photo:
Whole Food Bellies
Corned Beef and Cabbage Pasties
Corned beef and cabbage pasties turn a main dish into a fuss-free appetizer.
Photo:
Thirsty for Tea
Guinness Cheddar Fondue
Photo:
Ethnic Spoon
Guinness Beer-Battered Onion Rings
Photo:
Tara's Multicultural Table
Beef and Guinness Hand Pies
Skip the silverware and serve these finger food–friendly hand pies at your St. Patrick's Day gathering instead.
Photo:
Partial Ingredients
Irish Rarebit
Smothered in an Irish cheddar and whiskey sauce, these toasts are hard not to love.
Photo:
Port and Fin
Corned Beef and Cabbage Nachos
Photo:
The Stay At Home Chef
Guinness Steak Skewers with Gouda
Photo:
GoGoGo Gourmet
Irish Potato Bites
Photo:
Lea & Jay
Guinness-Braised Short Rib Sliders
Tender and oh-so-savory, these Guinness-braised short rib sliders are nearly irresistible.
Photo:
Cake-n-Knife
Irish Tater Totchos
Crispy tater tot nachos covered in Irish cheddar and bacon will make any event feel like a party.
Photo:
Half Baked Harvest
Irish Boxty with Caviar
Irish potato pancakes topped with caviar and sour cream are a fancy fusion appetizer for your celebration.
Photo:
Christina's Cucina
Guinness Dijon Soft Pretzels
Guinness-infused soft pretzels are dunked in tangy Dijon mustard in this super-snackable recipe.
Photo:
Vrai
Wild Garlic Guinness Sausage Rolls
Fragrant garlic and juicy sausage will make your guests reach for a second helping of these rolls.
Photo:
Recipes From a Pantry
Irish Cornbread
Photo:
Taste of Divine
Irish Cheese Toasties
Irish cheddar cheese gets melted and browned around the edges on these toasties, great with beer or wine.
Photo:
Palatable Pastime