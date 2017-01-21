5 STYLECASTER Editors’ Go-To Squash Recipes

Squash comes in a bunch of different varieties, and they’re all pretty damn good: Zucchini; pumpkin; kabocha (bet you never heard of that one); butternut squash, my personal favorite, and more. Like most of my favorite veggies, squash is versatile and can be thrown into tons of different types of meals—pasta, salad, soup—and blend in and add a little flavor. Plus, it’s loaded with good-for-you vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

I’m not alone in being a squash fan, so I talked to a few other STYLECASTER editors to find out which types of squash they like best, and how they cook it. Ahead, get five super-simple, easy-as-hell, but supremely tasty recipes that you (like us) will want to make over and over again.