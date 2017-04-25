10 Stylish Spring Work Outfits You’ll Want to Get Out of Bed For

There’s nothing like a little warm weather to puts some pep in our step—and make us want to redo our wardrobe with some new spring work outfits. The average person spends 90,000 hours at work over the course of a lifetime—which, frankly, is far too long to be wearing something boring. And now that winter is officially over, we’re looking forward to having a little fun with our outfits and finally giving our black tights and turtlenecks a break.
With start-up culture more influential now than ever, many companies are loosening their dress codes to accommodate young workers—which means odds are good you can get away with a lot more than your parents ever could. Even if jeans and hoodies are the norm, though, dressing up a little every day can be fun (not to mention good for your productivity).
If your job is a little more corporate, find a formula that works—say, a button-up and cropped trousers—and put a little personality in it with interesting accessories and the occasional printed piece.
For a head start, click through the gallery for ten outfit ideas to take for a spin this spring.
Originally published April 2016. Updated April 2017.
Take a few cues from menswear—a shirt buttoned all the way up, polished brogues, and a camel coat—and you'll no doubt look better than most of the boys at work.
How to nail the elusive French Girl Look for your 9-to-5: cropped navy trousers, a striped silk blouse, and a pair of vertiginous heels. (Carine would approve.)
Our sympathies to those corporate folk who can't wear jeans to the office—this look you'll have to save for the weekend. For the rest of you, though, the polished mix of a button-up, a crewneck sweater, and low-heeled loafers is a sure way to keep things casual without looking the least bit sloppy.
Pink? To the office? Yes, it can be done—and not just when you're Elle Woods. The contrasting textures, mix of tones, and grown-up silhouette make this outfit boardroom approved (plus, you're bound to brighten up a few people's days).
We love a good pantsuit, especially one as unstuffy as this. With looser cuts, lighter fabrics, and an unexpected sense of off-duty ease, these aren't the suits your dad used to wear.
Layering a turtleneck under a dress is one of our favorite winter styling tricks, but it can totally carry over into spring, too. The short sleeves and lighter hue make this top a no-brainer for warmer weather.
Don't you wish you looked this happy on a Monday morning? Yeah, us too. But while drumming up enthusiasm for client meetings and conference calls may take more than a cute outfit, it certainly can't hurt. The denim shirt and sneakers seem casual on their own, but paired with a boxy, boyish jacket and wide-leg pants, they're dressed-up enough for the office.
One of our favorite takes on the '70s trend—that doesn't involve acres of suede—is this sharp long-sleeve dress. Add a belt and some sturdy shoes, and it's the ideal piece for one-and-done sophistication.
Bare arms might seem like a pipe dream now (especially if you live in the northeast), but come late May, you'll be happily shoving off your jacket when you go out for lunch. Here, sleeveless turtlenecks are your best friend—they're covered-up enough to fly for a day of meetings, but give you the chance to show a little more skin if you choose.
You can't go wrong with a pencil-skirt-sweater combo this season, and the cinched waist and opposing stripes give this one some personality. If you're not the type to gravitate toward anything too tight, a knit skirt is a good place to start.
