StyleCaster
Share

The Sunglasses Trends That Will Be Major This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Sunglasses Trends That Will Be Major This Spring

by
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunglasses Guide
27 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER/Getty Images

The sun is officially out to play (hey, the temperature’s gotta catch up sooner or later) and the only thing we’re currently missing is a new pair of sunnies for spring. Over the past year, we’ve seen sunglasses get a complete makeover. We’ve ditched the boring functional glasses and have welcomed back the mini-lens trend, colorful glasses, embellishments, and more.

MORE: How to Revamp Your Beauty Routine for Spring

Whether you’re looking for an everyday pair of shades or something a little more special, ahead we found 27 pairs of spring sunnies that are sure to take your shade collection to the next level.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 27
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Chained
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Cat Eye

Céline sunglasses, $460 at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Crystal Shades

Sunglasses, $120 at Poppy Lissiman

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
The Minis
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Oversized Cateye

Sunglasses, $75 at Perverse

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Tri-Colored

Sunglasses, $540 at Gucci

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Heart Eyes
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Heart Eyes

Sunglasses, $19 at Modcloth

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Vintage Sunnies

Sunglasses, $199 at Maui Jim

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Blue Shades
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
The Summer Shades

Sunglasses, $55 at Quay Australia

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Metal Embellishments

Sunglases, $29.95 at Privé Revaux

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Neutral Tones
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
The Marshal

Sunglasses, $163 at Ray-Ban

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
90's Baby

Sunglasses, $85 at Crap Eyewear

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Retro Rims
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Floral Frames

Sunglasses, $26 (was $52) at EyeBuyDirect

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Flash Lens

Sunglasses, $23 at ASOS

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
White Shades
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Clear Frames

Le Specs sunglasses, $46(was $67) at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Bling Bling

Sunglasses, $38 at Betsey Johnson

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Blue Hues
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Metal Detailing

Sunglasses, $280 at PINKO

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Little Circles

Sunglasses, $290 at Moscot

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
It Girl Shades
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Metal Glasses

Sunglasses, $120 at Addicted Brands

STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Classic Cateye

Sunglasses, $125 at Draper James

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Under-$20 Eye Makeup Products for Spring

20 Under-$20 Eye Makeup Products for Spring
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
  • STYLECASTER | Spring Sunnies Shopping Guide 
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share