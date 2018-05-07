StyleCaster
25 Tasty Reasons to Cook Homemade Soup This Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups
Photo: Delish Knowledge

If you’re someone who loves to cuddle up on the sofa with Netflix and a healthy, homemade bowl of soup in the winter, you’ll be happy to hear that this cozy meal isn’t reserved for colder weather. Spring soups can be just as tasty and comforting as winter ones—and you can branch out far beyond chilled gazpacho.

Spring-ifying your soups is as simple as changing up the ingredients to include the vegetables that thrive this time of year and lightening up the texture in some cases. Try some of our seasonal favorites, like a simple lemony chicken and spring veggie option or a lighter version of a winter classic, like vegetable Broccoli Cheese.

While winter may be over (and good riddance!) these light and healthy soups are here to stay through fall. Click through the slideshow and get cookin’.

STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Thai Coconut Carrot Soup

Thai Coconut Carrot Soup

STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Vegetable Broccoli Cheese Soup

Vegetable Broccoli Cheese Soup

Photo: Craving Some Creativity
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Simple Lemony Chicken and Spring Veggie Soup

Simple Lemony Chicken and Spring Veggie Soup

Photo: The Cozy Apron
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Pea and Asparagus Soup

Pea and Asparagus Soup

Photo: Delish Knowledge
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Easy Tuscan Bean Soup

Easy Tuscan Bean Soup

Photo: The Wanderlust Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Spring Tortellini Soup

Spring Tortellini Soup

Photo: Macheesmo
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Springtime Vegetarian Minestrone Soup

Springtime Vegetarian Minestrone Soup

Photo: Whole and Heavenly Oven
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Summer Fresh Corn and Zucchini Chowder

Summer Fresh Corn and Zucchini Chowder

Photo: Little Broken
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Hot and Sour Soup

Hot and Sour Soup

Photo: Rasa Malaysia
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Old-Fashioned French Onion Soup

Old-Fashioned French Onion Soup

Photo: Mimi Thorisson
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Simple Asparagus Soup

Simple Asparagus Soup

Photo: A Beautiful Mess
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Chilled Pesto Cucumber Buttermilk Soup

Chilled Pesto Cucumber Buttermilk Soup

Photo: Cafe Johnsonia
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Kale Pesto and Pea Tortellini Soup

Kale Pesto and Pea Tortellini Soup

Photo: Bev Cooks
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Creamy Caramelized Leek Soup with Maple Glazed Bacon

Creamy Caramelized Leek Soup with Maple Glazed Bacon

Photo: How Sweet Eats
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Vegetable Pasta Soup

Vegetable Pasta Soup

Photo: Brooklyn Supper
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Parsnip and Potato Soup

Parsnip and Potato Soup

Photo: Diethood
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Creamy Broccoli Spinach Soup

Creamy Broccoli Spinach Soup

Photo: Simple Bites
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Pink Radish Soup with Fried Shallots

Pink Radish Soup with Fried Shallots

Photo: Brooklyn Supper
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Provencal Vegetable Soup

Provencal Vegetable Soup

Photo: A Red Binder
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Shrimp Shiitake Curry Soup

Shrimp Shiitake Curry Soup

Photo: Soup Addict
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | The Best Lentil Soup

The Best Lentil Soup

Photo: Wholehearted Eats
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Italian Vegetable Lentil Soup

Italian Vegetable Lentil Soup

Photo: Cooking Classy
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

Photo: Closet Cooking
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Hearty White bean Soup with Sausage

Hearty White bean Soup with Sausage

Photo: Delicious Meets Healthy
STYLECASTER | Spring Soups | Tofu Noodle Soup

Tofu Noodle Soup

Photo: Yup It's Vegan

