17 Spring Sandals That Are the Definition of #ShoeGoals

17 Spring Sandals That Are the Definition of #ShoeGoals

17 Spring Sandals That Are the Definition of #ShoeGoals
Some call the arrival of longer days and warmer temperatures spring. We call it sandal season—and we couldn’t be happier that it’s here.

Taking cues from the street style set, we’re about to shelve our snow boots for block heels and trade our sneakers for espadrilles. The season’s most sought-after styles include sky-high wedges, flat lace-ups, and fringed pairs.

Get your fill of spring sandal inspiration—and shop your favorite pairs from Off Broadway—with the street-style guide ahead. From sandals you can wear to the office to ones perfect for the weekend, the selection is as varied as it is vast. It looks like #shoegoals are in your future.

Lauren Blakwell Bailey Sandal, $44.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Steve Madden Talissa Sandal, $69.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Steve Madden Reilli, $44.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Rampage Emmie Ghillie Sandal, $49.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Madden Girl Beella Sandal, $49.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Sophie17 Lotus Sandal, $39.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Steve Madden Saira Sandal, $49.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Charles by Charles David Belfast Sandal, $59.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Steve Madden Brannie Sandal, $54.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Michael By Michael Shannon Mirabella Sandal, $29.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Sophie17 Roman Sandal, $34.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Report Reeta Sandal, $49.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Steve Madden Ziana Sandal, $74.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Michael Samantha Sandal, $44.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

XOXO Elle Sandal, $49.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Madden Girl Direct, $59.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

Chinese Laundry Iris Sandal, $54.99; at Off Broadway Shoes

