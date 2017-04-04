17 Spring Sandals That Are the Definition of #ShoeGoals

Some call the arrival of longer days and warmer temperatures spring. We call it sandal season—and we couldn’t be happier that it’s here.

Taking cues from the street style set, we’re about to shelve our snow boots for block heels and trade our sneakers for espadrilles. The season’s most sought-after styles include sky-high wedges, flat lace-ups, and fringed pairs.

Get your fill of spring sandal inspiration—and shop your favorite pairs from Off Broadway—with the street-style guide ahead. From sandals you can wear to the office to ones perfect for the weekend, the selection is as varied as it is vast. It looks like #shoegoals are in your future.