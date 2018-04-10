StyleCaster
56 Spring Outfit Ideas You’ll Want to Copy This Season

56 Spring Outfit Ideas You’ll Want to Copy This Season

Perrie Samotin
by
Spring Outfit Ideas
Photo: ImaxTree

It might not feel like spring is officially in the air, but it’s technically here. And with warmer days ahead, what could possibly go wrong? Just one thing, and it involves our wardrobe: Putting together cute spring outfits can honestly be a little tricky. Yes, we’re dying to bust out these warm-weather clothes, but sometimes mother nature still has some chilly days in store.

Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get what we like to call “dresser’s block” when it comes to spring outfit ideas.

Getting stumped when it come to building the perfect spring outfit often has less to do with not having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. We all probably own staples like a vintage T-shirt and a silk skirt, but we all might not think to pair them up. In fact, it’s a safe bet that we all have items sitting in our closets right this second that can be worn in dozens of unexpectedly stylish ways this spring—all we’re missing is a small dose of inspiration.

To help you out, we combed through tons of blogs filled with outfit eye candy to bring you 56 spring outfit ideas to copy. Some might not seem groundbreaking, but they’re not meant to be. They’re just extremely thoughtful, cool, clever examples of how to put pieces together to create outfits that are impactful, accessible, and stylish—by using things you likely already have in the depths of your closet.

We’ve also noted why the outfits work and included small styling tips to help you achieve maximum levels of spring chic.

Go ahead and click through: We guarantee the street style photographers will be snapping you in no time.

A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Oversized Button-Down with a Fitted Midi Skirt
An Oversized Button-Down

Pair an oversized button-down and fitted midi skirt with sneakers.

Photo: Harper and Harley

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Two-Toned Jean Jacket
Two-Toned Jean Jacket

We're obsessed with every element of this look, but it's the two-toned jean jacket we're really eyeing.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | The 'Grandma Heels' via Fashion Vibe
The 'Grandma Heels'

On in-between days, add a light trench to ankle jeans and a pair of "grandma heels."

Photo: Fashion Vibe

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | The Canadian Tuxedo via With Love From Kat
The Canadian Tuxedo

Try dabbling in the Canadian Tuxedo—denim on top and bottom—but break up the look with a chic blazer and a pair of minimalist sandals.

Photo: With Love From Kat

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | So '70s via Style Pantry
So '70s

We're obsessed with this high-waisted jean and ruffled shirt look—so '70s.

Photo: Style Pantry

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Pleated Midi Skirt via Lovely Pepa
Pleated Midi Skirt

Nothing's chicer or as classic as a striped shirt and pleated midi skirt.

Photo: Lovely Pepa

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Pair a Dress with Sneakers
Stay Comfy

Just because you're wearing a flirty, floral-printed dress doesn't mean you can't throw on a pair of sneakers.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Black Leather Skirt
Black Leather Skirt

Have a black leather skirt? Make that the star, and keep the rest simple with a gray tee and some white kicks.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Graphic Prints via Everyday Pursuits
Graphic Prints

So simple, yet so cool.

Photo: Everyday Pursuits

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Get Your White Pants On via Style Nina
Get Your White Pants On

Behold, a cool spring look that can easily carry you from the office to cocktails.

Photo: Style Nina

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Layer a Button-Down
Layer a Button-Down

Instead of grabbing a jacket, try layering a crisp button-down under a spring dress.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Boyfriend Jeans via
Boyfriend Jeans

There's no better time than spring to rock ripped-up boyfriend jeans, bright heels, and a killer pair of shades.

Photo: Something Navy

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Sweater-Shirt Combo
Sweater-Shirt Combo

Pair a sweater and shirt combo with a swingy black skirt and a cool hat.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | White, White & Floral
White, White, Floral

We love the idea of pairing white trousers and a white blazer with a bold floral blouse.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Polish Up Your Overalls via
Polish Up Your Overalls

Polish up your overalls for spring with a long-sleeved tee, fantastic pumps, and a big scarf.

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Sporty + Dressy via The Czech Chicks
Sporty + Dressy

A perfect combo of sporty and dressy staples.

Photo: The Czech Chicks

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | High-Waisted White Skirt & a Cropped Leather Jacket
High-Waisted White Skirt

A high-waisted white skirt paired with a cropped leather jacket is a sleek look, especially to the office.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Extra-Long Trench Coat via Collage Vintage
Extra-Long Trench Coat

The beauty of this look lies in the fact that her trench coat is a few inches longer than the average version, creating a glamorous silhouette. The red heels don't hurt, either!

Photo: Collage Vintage

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Parkas
Parkas

Parkas: They're functional and apparently now super-fashionable and in this spring. If you want to really stay on trend, throw on some yellow boots. You'll see yellow dresses everywhere this season.

Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Leather Moto Jacket via Nicolette Mason
Leather Moto Jacket

This spring, seek out a leather moto jacket in a soft pastel—it looks so fresh.

Photo: Nicolette Mason

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Invest in a Denim Vest via Eat Sleep Wear
Invest in a Denim Vest

Reason No. 543 to invest in a denim vest this spring: It toughens up an LBD! A good tip: Head to your local Salvation Army or Goodwill and cut the sleeves off an old, broken-in denim jacket.

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear 

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | On-Trend Mules via Peace Love Shea
On-Trend Mules

If you live in cooler climates, add a black or white blazer or a leather moto to your skinnies, striped tank, and on-trend mules.

Photo: Peace Love Shea

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | A Laid-Back Anorak via Seams for a Desire
Laid-Back Anorak

A laid-back anorak looks amazingly cool when paired with spring staples like white skinnies, dainty sandals, and a silk scarf.

Photo: Seams for a Desire

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | The Slip Dress
Slip Dress

The slip dress is literally the easiest item to dress up or keep it dressed down. Pair it with an oversized camo jacket when it cools down at night.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Double-Down on Denim via Always Judging
Double-Down on Denim

Double denim, a killer trench, and a so-cool hat makes for a perfect spring look on cooler days.

Photo: Always Judging 

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Logo Fashion Trend
Logos, Logos Everywhere

The logo fashion trend is heavy right now, so you're likely to see brand's proudly display their logo on shirts and all sorts of accessories.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Calf-Length Dress
Calf-Length Dress

A breezy calf-length dress, T-strap heels, and a bold bag.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Breton-Striped Shirt
Breton-Striped Shirt

A Breton-striped shirt never goes out of style; and when paired with a flowy skirt and a bold-hued cross-body, it's casual-cool.

Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Bright Colors
Bright Colors

Embrace bold, bright hues this spring.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Layering Is Key via TLNIQUE
Layering Is Key

Since spring weather can be fickle, layering is the key way to make sure you're comfortable from the time you leave work and it's 55 degrees, to the time you go grab lunch and it's 75 out.

Photo: TLNIQUE

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Vintage Florals
Vintage Florals

With or without the coat, vintage florals are so obviously a spring staple. Make the outfit even more fun and funky by tucking in a graphic tee.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Silky Midi Skirt
Silky Midi Skirt

Pair a silky midi skirt with a vintage tee.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Polka Dots
Polka Dots

Don't be afraid to throw on a polka-dotted dress or blouse or skirt. The print's back in.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Embrace the Plaid
Embrace the Plaid

Plaid is still in, so embrace your inner '90s and layer up.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Go Black-and-White via Fashion Vibe
Go Black-and-White

All it takes are black-and-white basics to create a beyond-cool spring look.

Photo: Fashion Vibe

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Black Trousers
Black Trousers

A shrunken sweatshirt, black trousers, and great accessories: an easy look to pull off.

Photo: Jenny Norris/StyleCaster
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Leather Leggings via Fashion Vibe
Leather Leggings

Not quite ready to go bare-legged yet? Wear a dress, but replace tights with a cool pair of cropped, leather leggings.

Photo: Fashion Vibe

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | An Easy, Stylish Look
An Easy, Stylish Look

Such an easy, stylish look: a midi skirt, a subtle crop top, and a classic jean jacket.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Full Skirt & White Blouse via Camille Tries to Blog
The Classic White Blouse

Nothing says spring better than a full skirt (sans tights!) paired with a classic white blouse. So chic!

Photo: Camille Tries to Blog

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Pencil Skirt
Pencil Skirts

Pencil skirts are back in this spring, and we love how casual this outfit is.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Combine Simple Pieces via Camille Over the Rainbow
Combine Simple Pieces

Proof that even the most simple pieces—espadrilles, blue jeans, wayfarers, and a shirt-sweater combo in a similar shade—can be the most stylish.

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | High-Waisted Shorts
High-Waisted Shorts

On warmer days, a pair of high-waisted shorts won't look too summery when paired with a long-sleeved shirt.

Photo: Jenny Norris/StyleCaster
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Grab a Cardigan via Golden Devine
Grab a Cardigan

A plaid shirt and a long cardigan pull double-duty, effectively erasing the need for a jacket.

Photo: Golden Divine

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Throw on a Long Skirt
Throw on a Long Skirt

Temper a full skirt's inherent, dressy nature with a cheeky sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Sleeveless Trench via Song of Style
Sleeveless Trench

A sleeveless trench? Brilliant! If you don't have one, you can always find a relatively inexpensive version and have a tailor cut the sleeves off.

Photo: Song of Style

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Go Oversized via A Portable Package
Have an Oversized Button-Down?

A very oversized button-down seamlessly fuses menswear into an otherwise girly outfit. (Hint: This might work with an actual men's shirt.)

Photo: A Portable Package

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Go All-Black via Camille Over the Rainbow
Go All-Black

All-black can look extra stylish in the spring—just keep your pieces lightweight. We love the look of an oversized blazer as a top.

Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Keep the Fuzzy Sweater via The Northern Light
Keep the Fuzzy Sweater

On less-than-warm spring days, pair of a pretty, fuzzy sweater with cropped trousers and sandals.

Photo: The Northern Light 

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Dress Up Your Sweaters
Dress Up Your Sweaters

No need to store all your sweaters—just pair them with spring skirts and heels.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Dad Sneakers
Dad Sneakers

Yes, dad sneakers are 100 percent in for the spring, and pairing it with springtime yellow makes perfect sense.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | A Pop of Neon
A Pop of Neon

Seek out one neon piece and keep everything else black.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Black T-Shirt Dress & Accessories
Black T-Shirt Dress

A plain black T-shirt dress can look incredibly cool with killer accessories.

 

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Body-Con and Statement Skirt
Body-Con and Statement Skirt

Tuck in a body-con top to a swingy statement skirt.

Photo: ImaxTree
STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Skinny Jeans and Bold Sandals via Pink Peonies
Skinny Jeans and Bold Sandals

Super-skinny jeans look amazing with a bold sandals and a loose button-down.

Photo: Pink Peonies

STYLECASTER | Spring Outfit Ideas | Mary Janes
Mary Janes

If this isn't making a case for daytime embellishments and Mary Janes, we don't know what is.

Photo: ImaxTree
