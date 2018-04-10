56 Spring Outfit Ideas You’ll Want to Copy This Season

It might not feel like spring is officially in the air, but it’s technically here. And with warmer days ahead, what could possibly go wrong? Just one thing, and it involves our wardrobe: Putting together cute spring outfits can honestly be a little tricky. Yes, we’re dying to bust out these warm-weather clothes, but sometimes mother nature still has some chilly days in store.
Whether you have a packed-to-capacity closet, or take a more minimalist approach when it comes to fashion, there’s no denying that occasionally we all get what we like to call “dresser’s block” when it comes to spring outfit ideas.
Getting stumped when it come to building the perfect spring outfit often has less to do with not having the right items, and more to do with knowing how to put them together. We all probably own staples like a vintage T-shirt and a silk skirt, but we all might not think to pair them up. In fact, it’s a safe bet that we all have items sitting in our closets right this second that can be worn in dozens of unexpectedly stylish ways this spring—all we’re missing is a small dose of inspiration.
To help you out, we combed through tons of blogs filled with outfit eye candy to bring you 56 spring outfit ideas to copy. Some might not seem groundbreaking, but they’re not meant to be. They’re just extremely thoughtful, cool, clever examples of how to put pieces together to create outfits that are impactful, accessible, and stylish—by using things you likely already have in the depths of your closet.
We’ve also noted why the outfits work and included small styling tips to help you achieve maximum levels of spring chic.
Go ahead and click through: We guarantee the street style photographers will be snapping you in no time.
A version of this article was originally published in April 2014.
An Oversized Button-Down
Pair an oversized button-down and fitted midi skirt with sneakers.
Photo: Harper and Harley
Two-Toned Jean Jacket
We're obsessed with every element of this look, but it's the two-toned jean jacket we're really eyeing.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The 'Grandma Heels'
On in-between days, add a light trench to ankle jeans and a pair of "grandma heels."
Photo: Fashion Vibe
The Canadian Tuxedo
Try dabbling in the Canadian Tuxedo—denim on top and bottom—but break up the look with a chic blazer and a pair of minimalist sandals.
Photo: With Love From Kat
So '70s
We're obsessed with this high-waisted jean and ruffled shirt look—so '70s.
Photo: Style Pantry
Pleated Midi Skirt
Nothing's chicer or as classic as a striped shirt and pleated midi skirt.
Photo: Lovely Pepa
Stay Comfy
Just because you're wearing a flirty, floral-printed dress doesn't mean you can't throw on a pair of sneakers.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Black Leather Skirt
Have a black leather skirt? Make that the star, and keep the rest simple with a gray tee and some white kicks.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Get Your White Pants On
Behold, a cool spring look that can easily carry you from the office to cocktails.
Photo: Style Nina
Layer a Button-Down
Instead of grabbing a jacket, try layering a crisp button-down under a spring dress.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Boyfriend Jeans
There's no better time than spring to rock ripped-up boyfriend jeans, bright heels, and a killer pair of shades.
Photo: Something Navy
Sweater-Shirt Combo
Pair a sweater and shirt combo with a swingy black skirt and a cool hat.
Photo:
ImaxTree
White, White, Floral
We love the idea of pairing white trousers and a white blazer with a bold floral blouse.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Polish Up Your Overalls
Polish up your overalls for spring with a long-sleeved tee, fantastic pumps, and a big scarf.
Photo: Atlantic-Pacific
High-Waisted White Skirt
A high-waisted white skirt paired with a cropped leather jacket is a sleek look, especially to the office.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Extra-Long Trench Coat
The beauty of this look lies in the fact that her trench coat is a few inches longer than the average version, creating a glamorous silhouette. The red heels don't hurt, either!
Photo: Collage Vintage
Parkas
Parkas: They're functional and apparently now super-fashionable and in this spring. If you want to really stay on trend, throw on some yellow boots. You'll see yellow dresses everywhere this season.
Photo:
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Leather Moto Jacket
This spring, seek out a leather moto jacket in a soft pastel—it looks so fresh.
Photo: Nicolette Mason
Invest in a Denim Vest
Reason No. 543 to invest in a denim vest this spring: It toughens up an LBD! A good tip: Head to your local Salvation Army or Goodwill and cut the sleeves off an old, broken-in denim jacket.
Photo: Eat Sleep Wear
On-Trend Mules
If you live in cooler climates, add a black or white blazer or a leather moto to your skinnies, striped tank, and on-trend mules.
Photo: Peace Love Shea
Laid-Back Anorak
A laid-back anorak looks amazingly cool when paired with spring staples like white skinnies, dainty sandals, and a silk scarf.
Photo: Seams for a Desire
Slip Dress
The slip dress is literally the easiest item to dress up or keep it dressed down. Pair it with an oversized camo jacket when it cools down at night.
Photo:
Melodie Jeng/Getty Images
Double-Down on Denim
Double denim, a killer trench, and a so-cool hat makes for a perfect spring look on cooler days.
Photo: Always Judging
Logos, Logos Everywhere
The logo fashion trend is heavy right now, so you're likely to see brand's proudly display their logo on shirts and all sorts of accessories.
Photo:
Timur Emek/Getty Images
Calf-Length Dress
A breezy calf-length dress, T-strap heels, and a bold bag.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Breton-Striped Shirt
A Breton-striped shirt never goes out of style; and when paired with a flowy skirt and a bold-hued cross-body, it's casual-cool.
Photo: Just Another Fashion Blog
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Bright Colors
Embrace bold, bright hues this spring.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Layering Is Key
Since spring weather can be fickle, layering is the key way to make sure you're comfortable from the time you leave work and it's 55 degrees, to the time you go grab lunch and it's 75 out.
Photo: TLNIQUE
Vintage Florals
With or without the coat, vintage florals are so obviously a spring staple. Make the outfit even more fun and funky by tucking in a graphic tee.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Silky Midi Skirt
Pair a silky midi skirt with a vintage tee.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Polka Dots
Don't be afraid to throw on a polka-dotted dress or blouse or skirt. The print's back in.
Photo:
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Embrace the Plaid
Plaid is still in, so embrace your inner '90s and layer up.
Photo:
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Go Black-and-White
All it takes are black-and-white basics to create a beyond-cool spring look.
Photo: Fashion Vibe
Black Trousers
A shrunken sweatshirt, black trousers, and great accessories: an easy look to pull off.
Photo:
Jenny Norris/StyleCaster
Leather Leggings
Not quite ready to go bare-legged yet? Wear a dress, but replace tights with a cool pair of cropped, leather leggings.
Photo: Fashion Vibe
An Easy, Stylish Look
Such an easy, stylish look: a midi skirt, a subtle crop top, and a classic jean jacket.
Photo:
ImaxTree
The Classic White Blouse
Nothing says spring better than a full skirt (sans tights!) paired with a classic white blouse. So chic!
Photo: Camille Tries to Blog
Pencil Skirts
Pencil skirts are back in this spring, and we love how casual this outfit is.
Photo:
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
Combine Simple Pieces
Proof that even the most simple pieces—espadrilles, blue jeans, wayfarers, and a shirt-sweater combo in a similar shade—can be the most stylish.
Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow
High-Waisted Shorts
On warmer days, a pair of high-waisted shorts won't look too summery when paired with a long-sleeved shirt.
Photo:
Jenny Norris/StyleCaster
Grab a Cardigan
A plaid shirt and a long cardigan pull double-duty, effectively erasing the need for a jacket.
Photo: Golden Divine
Throw on a Long Skirt
Temper a full skirt's inherent, dressy nature with a cheeky sweatshirt and a baseball cap.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Sleeveless Trench
A sleeveless trench? Brilliant! If you don't have one, you can always find a relatively inexpensive version and have a tailor cut the sleeves off.
Photo: Song of Style
Have an Oversized Button-Down?
A very oversized button-down seamlessly fuses menswear into an otherwise girly outfit. (Hint: This might work with an actual men's shirt.)
Photo: A Portable Package
Go All-Black
All-black can look extra stylish in the spring—just keep your pieces lightweight. We love the look of an oversized blazer as a top.
Photo: Camille Over the Rainbow
Keep the Fuzzy Sweater
On less-than-warm spring days, pair of a pretty, fuzzy sweater with cropped trousers and sandals.
Photo: The Northern Light
Dress Up Your Sweaters
No need to store all your sweaters—just pair them with spring skirts and heels.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Dad Sneakers
Photo:
Getty Images
A Pop of Neon
Seek out one neon piece and keep everything else black.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Black T-Shirt Dress
A plain black T-shirt dress can look incredibly cool with killer accessories.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Body-Con and Statement Skirt
Tuck in a body-con top to a swingy statement skirt.
Photo:
ImaxTree
Skinny Jeans and Bold Sandals
Super-skinny jeans look amazing with a bold sandals and a loose button-down.
Photo: Pink Peonies
Mary Janes
If this isn't making a case for daytime embellishments and Mary Janes, we don't know what is.
Photo:
ImaxTree
