These Spring Hats are the Easiest Way to Elevate Your Look

Hats are no longer just for bad hair days or sporting events. They’ve made their way onto our closet essential list, and with the sun slowly peeking out, it’s time to grab your favorite and embrace spring. Last year we saw the baker boy cap (also known as the captain’s cap) blow up on Instagram. It felt like every blogger or street style star was wearing one, which means we obviously became inclined to wear one with every outfit, too.

The aforementioned ‘It’ cap is still going strong, but this season has made some room for additional trending styles, from the classic panama hat to the retro visor, they have one thing in common—we want to buy them all. Embrace hat hair and check out 25 of our favorite spring chapeaux.