These Spring Hats are the Easiest Way to Elevate Your Look

Photo: Getty Images

Hats are no longer just for bad hair days or sporting events. They’ve made their way onto our closet essential list, and with the sun slowly peeking out, it’s time to grab your favorite and embrace spring. Last year we saw the baker boy cap (also known as the captain’s cap) blow up on Instagram. It felt like every blogger or street style star was wearing one, which means we obviously became inclined to wear one with every outfit, too.

The aforementioned ‘It’ cap is still going strong, but this season has made some room for additional trending styles, from the classic panama hat to the retro visor, they have one thing in common—we want to buy them all. Embrace hat hair and check out 25 of our favorite spring chapeaux.

Pastel Party
Photo: Getty Images
Think Pink

Kate hat, $628 at Maison Michel

Floral Ribbon Papier Hat

Hat, $450 at Gucci

Clear Club
Photo: Getty Images
The 'It' Cap

Cap, $88 at Brixton

The Beret
Photo: Getty Images
The Navy Fedora

Hat, $68.35 at Lack of Color

Cool Girl Cap
Photo: Getty Images
Western Vibes

Hat, $80 at Stetson

Rainbow Visor

Visor, $32 at Anthropologie

Neutral Tones
Photo: Getty Images
The Summer Visor

Visor, $125 at Eugenia Kim

Pearl Details
Photo: Getty Images
Oversized Boater Hat

Hat, $44 at San Diego Hat Company

Embellishments
Photo: Getty Images
Embroidered Straw Hat

Hat, $34.65 (was $49.50) at Lucky Brand

Classic Beret
Photo: Getty Images
Bolero in Blush

Hat, $285 at Bijou Van Ness

The Black Hat
Photo: Getty Images
Pom Effect

Hat, $177 at Sensi Studio

The Baseball Hat
Photo: Getty Images
Ribbon Tie

Hat, $195 at Federica Moretti

It's Happy Hour Somewhere

Hat, $100 at Hat Attack

Wide Brimmed Hat
Photo: Getty Images
Two-Tone Hat

Hat, $95 at Galpon.co

