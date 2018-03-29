StyleCaster
Spring Slow Cooker Recipes That Prove Your Crock Pot Is a Year-Round Essential

Spring Slow Cooker Recipes That Prove Your Crock Pot Is a Year-Round Essential

Kristen Bousquet
STYLECASTER | Spring Slow-Cooker Recipes
Photo: Well Plated

Despite what some may think, the slow cooker is not exclusively reserved for warm winter comfort meals. There are tons of spring crockpot recipes that incorporate tasty spring produce like asparagus, avocado, radishes (and plenty more) to make your meal healthy, wholesome, and—possibly most important of all—EASY.

Wake up 20 minutes earlier than usual, toss all the ingredients into your crockpot, and when you get home, your meal will be hot and ready (mmm). What sounds like magic is really just the genius design of slow cookers. You can make just about any meal from breakfast to dessert in these amazing kitchen essentials that create seemingly fancy masterpieces out of basic ingredients.

Ready to get cooking? These spring crockpot recipes will not disappoint.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken

Slow Cooker Moroccan Chicken

Photo: Well Plated
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Maple Dijon Chicken and Broccoli

Slow Cooker Maple Dijon Chicken and Broccoli

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Photo: Well Plated
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Baked Oatmeal with Bananas and Nuts

Slow Cooker Baked Oatmeal with Bananas and Nuts

Photo: Foodie Crush
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Crockpot Salsa Chicken

Crockpot Salsa Chicken

Photo: The Blond Cook
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Tangy Crock Pot Chicken Salad Sandwich Sliders

Tangy Crock Pot Chicken Salad Sandwich Sliders

Photo: Cotter Crunch
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Easy Crock Pot Sweet and Sour Hawaiian Beef

Easy Crock Pot Sweet and Sour Hawaiian Beef

Photo: Cotter Crunch
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Greek Crock Pot Sloppy Joes

Greek Crock Pot Sloppy Joes

Photo: Well Plated
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken

Slow Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken

Photo: Handle the Heat
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Easy Springtime Crockpot Minestrone

Easy Springtime Crockpot Minestrone

Photo: How Sweet Eats
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Slow Cooker Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Photo: Cooking Classy
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Instant Pot Huli Huli Hawaiian Chicken

Instant Pot Huli Huli Hawaiian Chicken

STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Easy Green Posole

Easy Green Posole

Photo: Food Love
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Crock Pot White Bean French Onion Soup

Crock Pot White Bean French Onion Soup

STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Pineapple Barbecue Chicken

Pineapple Barbecue Chicken

Photo: Diethood
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies

Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chicken and Veggies

Photo: Damn Delicious
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | 7 Can Chicken Taco Soup

7 Can Chicken Taco Soup

Photo: Together as a Family
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Crockpot Sesame Chicken

Crockpot Sesame Chicken

Photo: Fit Foodie Finds
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Honey Teriyaki Chicken

Slow Cooker Honey Teriyaki Chicken

Photo: The Kitchn
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Skinny Slow Cooker Kung Pao Chicken

Skinny Slow Cooker Kung Pao Chicken

Photo: The Recipe Critic
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Creamy Basil Chicken and Tortellini

Slow Cooker Creamy Basil Chicken and Tortellini

Photo: 365 Days of Slow Cooking
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Crock Pot Corn on the Cob

Crock Pot Corn on the Cob

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Crock Pot Cauliflower and Cheese

Crock Pot Cauliflower and Cheese

Photo: Spicy Southern Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup

Slow Cooker Mexican Chicken Soup

Photo: The Flavours of Kitchen
STYLECASTER | Spring Crockpot Recipes | Crockpot Butternut Squash, Chicken, and Quinoa Soup

Crockpot Butternut Squash, Chicken, and Quinoa Soup

Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron

