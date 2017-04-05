Your Ultimate Low-Stress, Super-Efficient Spring Cleaning Plan

The Closets

Whether you're a Marie Kondo fan or have your own system, devote a few hours to sorting through your clothes, shoes and accessories — then take steps to keep your closet clean, fresh and organized.

Take inventory

Donate or toss items that no longer fit, aren't really your style or you never loved in the first place. Once you've decided what to keep, take everything out, lay it on your bed and vacuum and dust the closet interior. "From there, consider how often you'll need to access the items within and arrange accordingly. If the stuff you grab the most is the easiest to get to, you'll be able to keep order more easily," says Hoffman.

Store winter items

Of the clothes you've decided to keep, select the winter items that need washing and storing for the next several months. For best results, store coats, sweaters and other cold-weather layers in airtight, opaque, plastic containers — this will keep out bugs and dust. Vacuum-seal bags are a great way to save space, especially if you're storing bulky items like comforters.

Keep things fresh

Last but not least, stash some lavender satchels or bundles of cedar wood chips in the closet to keep moths and bugs away and to freshen the scent of clothes that have been in storage for the last few months.