Take a Break from Bland Meals with These 25 Spicy Recipes

Take a Break from Bland Meals with These 25 Spicy Recipes

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Creme de la Crumb

While winter makes us crave savory, carb-filled meals like pasta and pizza, warmer weather always gets our mouths watering for lighter fare like fish tacos or a Southwestern salad. One easy way to add some excitement to your spring and summer meals: adding a dash of heat. Whether you prefer to add zing using cracked red pepper, jalapenos, ginger, or your favorite hot sauce, there’s a way to add the right level of spicy seasoning to any recipe.

Try a simple one-pot spicy cajun chicken and rice if you hate dealing with tons of dishes. If you want to prep something hot and eat it all week, a Thai chicken noodle soup may be your answer. These recipes are so good (and fiery!) that you might just shed a tear—in the best way possible, of course.

STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | One Pot Spicy Cajun Chicken and Rice

One Pot Spicy Cajun Chicken and Rice

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Baked Firecracker Chicken

Baked Firecracker Chicken

Photo: Little Spice Jar
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese

Spicy Pepper Jack Mac and Cheese

Photo: Chef Savvy
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Southern Hot Corn

Spicy Southern Hot Corn

Photo: Peas and Crayons
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup

Photo: A Dish of Daily Life
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Korean Beef Noodles

Spicy Korean Beef Noodles

Photo: Le Creme da la Crumb
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | One Pot Spicy Sausage Skillet

One Pot Spicy Sausage Skillet

STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Slow Cooker Spicy Shredded Mexican Chicken

Slow Cooker Spicy Shredded Mexican Chicken

Photo: Host the Toast
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Chinese Sichuan Green Beans

Spicy Chinese Sichuan Green Beans

Photo: Dinner then Dessert
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Best Spicy Deviled Eggs

Best Spicy Deviled Eggs

Photo: Savory Tooth
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Chipotle Popcorn Chicken

Chipotle Popcorn Chicken

Photo: Jo Cooks
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Chicken Lime Jalapeno Soup

Spicy Chicken Lime Jalapeno Soup

Photo: Heather Christo
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Sweet and Spicy Baked Cauliflower

Sweet and Spicy Baked Cauliflower

Photo: The Fitchen
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Crunchy Jalapeno Bites

Crunchy Jalapeno Bites

Photo: Life's Ambrosia
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy New Orleans Shrimp

Spicy New Orleans Shrimp

Photo: Jo Cooks
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Baked Firecracker Chicken Tenders

Baked Firecracker Chicken Tenders

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Jalapeno Tuna Cakes

Spicy Jalapeno Tuna Cakes

Photo: The Live Fit Girls
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Tuna Wraps

Spicy Tuna Wraps

Photo: Goodie Godmother
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Crockpot Spicy Chicken Tortilla Soup

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Vegan Jambalaya

Spicy Vegan Jambalaya

Photo: Life as a Strawberry
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Tuna Avocado Wrap

Spicy Tuna Avocado Wrap

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | One-Pot Spicy Eggs and Potatoes

One-Pot Spicy Eggs and Potatoes

Photo: Pinch of Yum
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Macaroni and Cheese

Spicy Macaroni and Cheese

Photo: Life as a Strawberry
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Baked Sweet Potato Wedges

Spicy Baked Sweet Potato Wedges

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb
STYLECASTER | Spicy Recipes | Spicy Cajun Dip

Spicy Cajun Dip

Photo: Chili Pepper Madness

