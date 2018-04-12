Take a Break from Bland Meals with These 25 Spicy Recipes

While winter makes us crave savory, carb-filled meals like pasta and pizza, warmer weather always gets our mouths watering for lighter fare like fish tacos or a Southwestern salad. One easy way to add some excitement to your spring and summer meals: adding a dash of heat. Whether you prefer to add zing using cracked red pepper, jalapenos, ginger, or your favorite hot sauce, there’s a way to add the right level of spicy seasoning to any recipe.

Try a simple one-pot spicy cajun chicken and rice if you hate dealing with tons of dishes. If you want to prep something hot and eat it all week, a Thai chicken noodle soup may be your answer. These recipes are so good (and fiery!) that you might just shed a tear—in the best way possible, of course.