25 Sparkly Things That Were Made for KiraKira to Shop Now

Christina Grasso
by
Photo: Allison Kahler

You know that old saying, “You can never be too rich or too thin”? Yeah, you’ve probably heard it a million times and I hate to break it to you, but whomever said it was highly misinformed. What they really meant to say was, “You can never be too obnoxiously sparkly that you blind people.” Crazy, right? The more you know.

mood ✨

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on

Take it from someone who was, in fact, a turkey in a past life: Sparkles, sequins, holographs, and all things shiny are so blissfully distracting that, in their presence, I become hypnotized and forget all of the sorrows of our world. So yes, grab some sequins and help other people do the same. They’ll thank us later.

Ahead, 25 of the sparkliest things to shop–and more importantly, wear–now. And don’t forget to KiraKira the sh*t out of it, because that’s what F/W 2017 is all about.

1 of 26

Mira Mikati Sequined Silk Bomber Jacket, $1,570; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Jay Glitter Wide Leg, $129, and Glitter Blazer, $135; at PREMME

Photo: PREMME

Striped Sequin Dress, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Katana Pant, $69; at I.AM.GIA

Photo: I.AM.GIA

Ultraviolet Sequin Bomber, $129.98; at Sister Jane

Photo: Sister Jane

Gucci Glitter Peyton Loafer Pump, $940; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Navy Sequin Flared Pants, $550; at Cynthia Rowley

Photo: Cynthia Rowley

Mira Mikati Sequined Silk Pants, $1,415; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

12x12 Sequin Dress, $48; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Sequinned High Heel Ankle Boots, $79.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Ashish Sequined Cotton Track Pants, $11416.34; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter

Short-Sleeve Sequin Dress, $1,700; at Diane von Furstenburg

Photo: Diane von Furstenburg

Kate Spade Licorice Glitter Pointed-Toe Pump, $328; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus

Halpern High-Neck Sequin-Embellished Top, $1,102; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion

A.L.C. Holloway Sequined Coat, $995; at Barneys

Photo: Barneys

at Zara

Sequined Dress, $79.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Chrome Liner Midi Dress, $98.47; at Sister Jane

Photo: Sister Jane

Sandy Liang Chandi Sequin Tank, $172.99 (was $345); at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply

Iridescent Sequin Mini Skirt, $22.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Zhara Sequin Sweatpants, $278; at BCBG

Photo: BCBG

Sequined Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Sequin Dress, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Glitter Pumps, $135; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Sequin Mini Skirt, $65; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Motel Iridescent Sequin Mini Dress, $78; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

