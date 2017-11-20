25 Sparkly Things That Were Made for KiraKira to Shop Now

You know that old saying, “You can never be too rich or too thin”? Yeah, you’ve probably heard it a million times and I hate to break it to you, but whomever said it was highly misinformed. What they really meant to say was, “You can never be too obnoxiously sparkly that you blind people.” Crazy, right? The more you know.

mood ✨ A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:01pm PDT

Take it from someone who was, in fact, a turkey in a past life: Sparkles, sequins, holographs, and all things shiny are so blissfully distracting that, in their presence, I become hypnotized and forget all of the sorrows of our world. So yes, grab some sequins and help other people do the same. They’ll thank us later.

I think this might be my first ever video #evachenpose (and first one with a Kira Kira filter, certainly). No bag today but the boots are so extra I felt like they were sufficient. Also if you look closely at my right knee, you can see a CC pressed into my skin from sitting with my legs crossed at shows all day 😯 A post shared by Eva Chen (@evachen212) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Ahead, 25 of the sparkliest things to shop–and more importantly, wear–now. And don’t forget to KiraKira the sh*t out of it, because that’s what F/W 2017 is all about.