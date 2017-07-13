You *Have* to See Sophia Bush’s New Forearm Tattoo

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Sophia Bush got a tattoo for her birthday, and we’re loving the meaning behind it. [Refinery29]

Kim Kardashian West teased her second product release for KKW beauty and you won’t want to miss it. [Cosmo AU]

Tinder is sending two people to Hawaii after finding out they’ve been talking for three years after matching on the dating app. [HuffPo]

Kate Middleton looks absolutely stunning wearing Princess Diana’s favorite tiara. [Elle]

Shay Mitchell may be blonde now, and despite our trust issues with celebrity wigs and extensions, we’re *really* hoping her look is here to stay. [Allure]

Vogue’s new cover with Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik is all about gender fluidity—but did they miss the mark? [Bustle]

Apparently Paris Jackson doesn’t think cultural appropriation is a big deal. We’re confused, too. [Marie Claire]

Kendall Jenner was granted another restraining order for a new stalker who was sending her very dark messages. Ugh. [Daily Mail]

Halima Aden rocks a hijab and braces in her first ever American Eagle ad. [Cosmo]

Selena Gomez’s new song ‘Fetish’ just dropped along with all of our jaws. [Glamour]

We’re just *dying* to see Blake Lively in her newest role. It’s going to be killer. [Elle UK]

Michelle Obama made an appearance at the ESPY Awards and the crowd could not contain its excitement. [Harper’s Bazaar]

Glossier fans abroad: The cosmetic company will ship internationally starting later this month. [Fashionista]