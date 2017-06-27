10 Iconic Songs You Never Knew Were Written by Other Singers

Ever wonder who wrote the iconic songs you shamelessly bop to? Well, turns out you might have some recognizable names thank. (Harry Styles is just one name on our short list.) These aren’t the unknown songwriters (no shade) you see in the lyrics booklet of your fave singer’s album, these are some of the biggest pop stars in the game, who have just as much talent on pen and paper as they do behind the microphone.

So, before you put in those ear buds, take a couple seconds to look at who wrote your fave song because it might be someone you know. Or, you know, you could also click through our list for 10 iconic songs written by other singers. Prepare to have your mind blown.