Solange Just Debuted a New, Super-Original Bicep Tattoo on Instagram

Solange is pairing her new hair with some fresh ink. On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer, who recently dyed her hair platinum blonde, debuted a just-inked arm tattoo on her Instagram story, and we can attest, it looks mighty cool.

The younger Knowles sister posted two photos flaunting her new tattoo. In the first picture, Solange can be seen posing in a hallway with the sleeves of her T-shirt rolled up to show off the fresh artwork on her bicep. But, instead of tattooing cute animals and flowers like we’ve seen on the bodies of other stars, Solange opted for two semi-circles and three short lines of varying lengths. She gave a closer look at her tat in another Instagram story picture.

Solange isn’t the only Knowles family member who has a new tattoo. Older sister Beyoncé recently debuted three tiny dots on her ring ringer. Given that Bey also recently went blonde, it seems like the Knowles sisters are thinking more and more alike.