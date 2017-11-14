Solange Unexpectedly Cancels Concert Due to Unknown Medical Condition

This Wednesday, Solange was set to perform at Florida State University’s Warchant concert in Tallahassee, Florida. However, on Saturday, fans were alerted that the 31-year-old singer would no longer take the stage after she fell unexpected ill due to a medical condition.

In a statement, Solange’s team revealed that the singer will be taking an indefinite hiatus from live performances until she recovers and receives a go-ahead from doctors. However, the statement didn’t divulge any specifics about the medical condition Solange is battling, leaving concerned fans in the dark.

“Due to a medical condition, Solange is unfortunately prohibited from live performances until further notice by her team of doctors,” the statement read. “On behalf of Solange and the Saint Heron family, we would like to apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused and thank you for your continued support.”

The performance, which was set to occur at the university’s Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, was slated to be a part of FSU’s homecoming festivities. And though the school promised refunds to ticket-holders, we’re sure that fans are still pretty bummed. Solange has yet to speak out on her health battle. We wish her a speedy recovery. 🙏