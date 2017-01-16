The Sofia Richie Guide to Style

In the past couple of years, Sofia Richie has undergone something of a style transformation. Actually, scrap that—life transformation. A little more than a year ago she was the vaguely recognizable little sister to Nicole Richie (and daughter of Lionel Richie) with a classic teenage wardrobe and brown hair. Now, she’s 18 years old, modeling for Vogue China, on the cover of Complex, and—oh yeah—there was that era last year when she was doing things like sneaking out of Justin Bieber’s mansion in the morning wearing a sports bra and pajama pants.

Naturally, Richie’s reinvention has extended to her wardrobe too, and we caught up with Sofia to chat about her own personal style, what she’s shopping right now, the beauty products she loves, and her latest projects. Keep scrolling, and then look through the gallery for some of her recent street style and red-carpet wins—click all the way to the end to really understand the extent of this celebrity image overhaul.

How do you begin your morning?

I begin my day by working out. Nothing like a good workout in the a.m.

How do you describe your style?

My style is preppy and a bit edgy.

What Instagram accounts do you check regularly?

I check hair Instagram profiles all the time hoping to get good ideas.

What’s your signature scent?

My signature scent is Jasmin 17.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what beauty product would you take?

I can’t live without Chapstick.

If you could only wear one designer forever, who would it be?

If I can wear one designer forever—yikes, this is tough. I’d probably go with Celine or Saint Laurent.

What does an average day look like?

My day is pretty active, surrounded by friends and family.

What app do you rely on to edit your photos?

For photo editing, I love VSCO.

What’s the layering trick every woman should try this winter?

I love layering sweaters with leather jackets, or a long coat with a leather over it.

If you could swap wardrobes with an other woman, who would you choose?

I would love to borrow clothes from my friend Hedi Gores’s closet.