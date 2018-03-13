Sofia Richie Looks Identical to Kourtney Kardashian with Her New Extensions

Since dyeing her hair brown in December, Sofia Richie has been looking more and more like Kourtney Kardashian—a.k.a. the ex-girlfriend of Richie’s current boyfriend, Scott Disick. Now, the transformation might be complete. On Monday, the 19-year-old model debuted gorgeous, long, dark-brown extensions on Instagram, and if we didn’t know better, we could’ve easily mistaken her for the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star.

Richie showed off her new ‘do in a Boomerang of her swaying her head in her car. The video, which was posted on Richie’s Instagram story, was left caption-less, aside from a shout-out to her extensions specialist Priscilla Valles, who has also worked on the heads of stars like Christina Aguilera and Kourtney’s famous sisters, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

Though Kourtney has long ditched her signature, back-length hair for a chic, shoulder-length bob, that didn’t stop fans from comparing the Disick flames’ uncannily similar appearances. Along with sporting Kourtney’s much-documented pouty selfie face, Richie also parted her sleek, stick-straight hair down the middle with one side tossed over her shoulders and the other in front, framing the side of her face.

Of course, this isn’t the first time fans have compared Richie and Kourtney’s physical appearances. The comparisons were at an all-time high after Richie dyed her hair brown and stepped out with Disick on dates, where she wore outfits almost identical to looks that Kourtney wore with the playboy a few years ago.

However, it’s important to note that Richie’s Kourtney-esque transformation is all fan speculation. Perhaps she just likes Kourtney’s look (we mean, who isn’t inspired by the Kardashians’ beauty and fashion these days) or her hair is merely coincidental. Either way, there’s no denying that she’s looking a lot more like Kourt.