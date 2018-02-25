A Complete Guide to Sofia Richie’s Coolest, Most Awe-Inspiring Outfits

Growing up in the spotlight, Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel and baby sister of Nicole, is a born-ready red-carpet professional. Whether she’s walking a red carpet in a prim cream blazer dress with her buttery blonde hair tied in a neat up-do or attending a fashion week show in a midriff-baring top and slouchy jeans, the 19-year-old always looks more stylish, put-together, and chic than most people her age (and older.)
To prove that Richie is only getting started in the style department, we’re rounding up her most awe-inspiring looks. From her cool and hip street-style outfits to her jaw-droppingly stunning red-carpet choices, the girl knows how to dress. Check out her most killer looks ahead. But be prepared for some serious outfit envy.
Richie styled her staple black skinny jeans with a vintage Gucci t-shirt tied at the waist on an outing in Los Angeles in December 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked fall-appropriate in crisp white pants and a shearling-lined leather jacket at a theme park in London in November 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie paired her mid-wash jeans with rose-pink trench coat and a velvet top for a dinner in London in November 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked prim in a cream blazer dress with tassel earrings and a neat up-do at a SAG-AFTRA red carpet event in Los Angeles in November 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie exuded luxury with a silky body-hugging gown and pearls at a Bulgari event in October 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie added a pop of color to her casual outfit, consisting of white boots and light-wash jeans, by carrying a mustard bag on an outing in Los Angeles in September 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked glam in a leopard-print trench coat with wide-leg khaki pants and oversized hoop earrings at Oscar de la Renta's New York Fashion Week show in September 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie bared her stomach with a cropped grey checked top and wide-leg jeans at New York Fashion Week in September 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie added a pop of color to her all-white outfit with a cross-body handbag when she attended Jeremy Scott's New York Fashion Week show in September 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked sporty with a red, white, and blue tracksuit and striped overalls on an outing in Los Angeles in July 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie paired her graphic t-shirt with an slim blue sunglasses and a brown trench coat in Cannes, France in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie dressed comfortably in a slouchy white sweater, a beanie, and slouchy ripped jeans on an outing in Los Angeles in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked cool in pajama-esque trousers and a wavy side ponytail at a Philipp Plein fashon show in Cannes, France in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie kept things casual in camo-print pants, skinny sunglasses, and oversized top on an outing in Los Angeles in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked cool in a baker's boy hat, wide-rim glasses, and fire-printed hoodie on an errand in Los Angeles in May 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie paired her striped leather tracksuit with mini space buns and a pink backpack at a pop-up store in Tokyo, Japan in April 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie added movement to her outfit with a flowy ruffled skirt and a loose-fitting dress shirt at a fashion event in Tokyo in April 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie hid under a mask and a navy checkered suit a Narita International Airport in Japan in April 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie made a statement in bright-red sweat pants and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack at a Coachella event in Palm Springs, California in April 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie spiced up her gray jumpsuit with a Louis Vuitton fanny pack and rust-colored shirt draped over her shoulders at a Coachella event in April 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie turned heads in fuzzy fur jacket over a bikini top and wide-leg jeans on an outing in Los Angeles in March 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie added color to her all-white outfit with a brown bag at a Burberry party during London Fashion Week in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie attended Topshop's London Fashion Week Show in February 2017 in a blue see-through top and camo-printed pants.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie paired her all-black outfit with a green robe-like jacket at Alexander Wang's New York Fashion Week show in February 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked cool with a fuzzy jacket and blue zipper-lined jeans on an outing in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked smoking a red acid-washed sweater and fire-printed pants on an outing in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie arrived at Balmain's Paris Fashion Week Show in January 2017 in an oversized colorful coat and a high-neck top.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie made a statement with bright-blue pants and a leather Louis Vuitton backpack at a pop-up store in London in January 2017.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie ran errands in Los Angeles in December 2016 in half-buttoned overalls and a t-shirt with the phrase, "Play Dirty."
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie added a pop of color to her all-black outfit with a bright orange hoodie on an outing in Los Angeles in December 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie looked chic in coated jeans and slouchy blue and black top in Paris in December 2016.
Photo:
Getty Images
Richie went out in Los Angeles in November 2016 in a "Chicago Bulls" jacket with knee-high suede boots.
Photo:
Getty Images