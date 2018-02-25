A Complete Guide to Sofia Richie’s Coolest, Most Awe-Inspiring Outfits

Growing up in the spotlight, Sofia Richie, daughter of Lionel and baby sister of Nicole, is a born-ready red-carpet professional. Whether she’s walking a red carpet in a prim cream blazer dress with her buttery blonde hair tied in a neat up-do or attending a fashion week show in a midriff-baring top and slouchy jeans, the 19-year-old always looks more stylish, put-together, and chic than most people her age (and older.)

To prove that Richie is only getting started in the style department, we’re rounding up her most awe-inspiring looks. From her cool and hip street-style outfits to her jaw-droppingly stunning red-carpet choices, the girl knows how to dress. Check out her most killer looks ahead. But be prepared for some serious outfit envy.