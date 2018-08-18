Excuse Us While We Wear Socks with Stilettos for the Rest of the Year

As my mother lovingly reminded me growing up, beauty is pain. And while I’ve come to largely discard that hackneyed and outdated notion, one area in which it’s continued to ring true is footwear—specifically, high heels. I’ve managed to find a comfortable version of every kind of shoe imaginable, aside from that aforementioned exception; I’ve never met a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy stilettos I genuinely enjoyed wearing.

I’d all but given up on my quest to find a pair of heels that didn’t make my feet want to die when I stumbled upon an innovative, intriguing and completely peculiar street style movement: wearing socks with heels.

Now, let’s be real, wearing socks with anything other than sneakers or boots feels like a sartorial choice exclusively reserved for dads. It’s a decision made out of practicality and comfort—not one designed for style. Socks lessen the pain or discomfort suffered at the hands of any pair of shoes, but they rarely elevate an outfit.

Or at least, that’s what I thought. But myriad street style stars—and the outfits they’ve worn in recent months—have proven me wrong. These fashion magicians have found a way to take the socks-with-everything trend from dad to dazzling, and the results are truly delightful. Now, we can all have our cake and eat it, too. (Err—wear high heels and have comfortable feet, too.)

Here, browse some of the most interesting ways to pair socks with high heels. The trend works particularly well during fall and winter, but combine your go-to sundress, slingback sandals and favorite socks, and you’ll have a look that works during warmer weather, too.