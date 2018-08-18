Excuse Us While We Wear Socks with Stilettos for the Rest of the Year

As my mother lovingly reminded me growing up, beauty is pain. And while I’ve come to largely discard that hackneyed and outdated notion, one area in which it’s continued to ring true is footwear—specifically, high heels. I’ve managed to find a comfortable version of every kind of shoe imaginable, aside from that aforementioned exception; I’ve never met a pair of pointed-toe pumps or strappy stilettos I genuinely enjoyed wearing.
I’d all but given up on my quest to find a pair of heels that didn’t make my feet want to die when I stumbled upon an innovative, intriguing and completely peculiar street style movement: wearing socks with heels.
Now, let’s be real, wearing socks with anything other than sneakers or boots feels like a sartorial choice exclusively reserved for dads. It’s a decision made out of practicality and comfort—not one designed for style. Socks lessen the pain or discomfort suffered at the hands of any pair of shoes, but they rarely elevate an outfit.
Or at least, that’s what I thought. But myriad street style stars—and the outfits they’ve worn in recent months—have proven me wrong. These fashion magicians have found a way to take the socks-with-everything trend from dad to dazzling, and the results are truly delightful. Now, we can all have our cake and eat it, too. (Err—wear high heels and have comfortable feet, too.)
Here, browse some of the most interesting ways to pair socks with high heels. The trend works particularly well during fall and winter, but combine your go-to sundress, slingback sandals and favorite socks, and you’ll have a look that works during warmer weather, too.
Fashion blogger Lisa Hahnbück balances her heavy denim jacket and oversized neck scarf by throwing cotton-blend socks under her lacy Louboutins.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Consider this an expert lesson in elevating sweatpants. Though strappy stilettos rarely pair well with anything athletic, blogger and stylist Gilda Ambrosio used white socks to dress hers down. The result: a party shoe that actually looks good with athleisure.
Timur Emek/Getty Images.
Influencer Julia Kuczynska keeps her cropped pants from looking too choppy by slipping fishnet socks under her block heels. Notice, too, how she plays with texture in an achromatic color scheme.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Actress Rebecca Pan tops off her boxy ensemble with a barely there tangerine ankle sock. An excellent pop of color—and one that's anything but overbearing.
Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images.
Fashion blogger and stylist Maria Barteczko took her metallic heels from party to preppy by sliding them on over socks that matched her blouse.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Fashion buyer Tiffany Hsu is a walking millennial-pink daydream in her business-on-top/party-on-bottom ensemble. Though her shoes match her boxy white sweater, she matched her socks with her statement-making skirt.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Though blogger Alexandra Lapp's leather-on-leather ensemble looks undeniably cool from the back, it looks even better from the front, where you can clearly read her "mother fucker" socks. (Can you imagine a better way to slip a subtle statement piece into a look?)
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Writer Venetia Kronsten rocks an achromatic palette, save one careful pop of color—her bright pink socks.
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Without her colorful accessories, influencer Emili Sindlev's outfit is just boxy, preppy fun. But with the additional bold pieces, she looks like straight-up fashion magic.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Influencer Huong Le wants you to know socks over tights definitely aren't too much.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The perfect complement to Giovanna Engelbert's bold green suit? Chunky leopard print heels, paired with bold black socks.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
This boots-and-socks combo, from fashion student Ines Essouma, was innovative enough to warrant a spot on our list.
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Weren't sure how to wear your angular heels? Now you know.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images.
Layer metallic shoes over metallic socks in the same color to create a boot-esque effect, like influencer Esther Quek has here.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The next time you can't decide whether to match your shoes to your skirt or your jacket, take a page from actress Cristina Marino's playbook: Match your shoes to one and your socks to the other.
Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images.
For a particularly bold approach to the trend, do as model Doina Ciobanu did and slip into a pair of hyper-saturated socks.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Heather gray socks are an easy way in to the socks-with-everything trend: They're versatile enough to wear with anything and subtle enough not to distract from the rest of your outfit.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
If your look is simple, opt for statement socks, like the fishnet-meets-athletic beauties Ciobanu is wearing here.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Because you can't go wrong with a white sock/patent leather pump combo.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Want to wear your favorite summer shoes during fall? Some socks should keep your feet warm and comfortable—and your ensemble looking as sharp as fashion blogger Amilus Chou's.
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
The next time someone tries to say you can't wear a sweatshirt, breezy skirt, metallic sunnies, socks and pointed-toe shoes all at once, show them this photo of influencer Nataly Osmann.
Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images.
Editor Michele Elie's socks keep the lighter parts of her ensemble looking totally seamless, so that those darker tones on her shoes and at the top of her sweater can really stand out.
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
Feeling the socks and heels look, but not in the mood for something opaque? Do as Hahnbück did and opt for a fish-net (or something similarly transparent), instead.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
When you weren't wearing socks with heels, you could only coordinate so many accessories. Now, you can match your bag to your gloves, sunglasses and socks.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Photographer and blogger Candice Lake wore Fendi socks and heels, so now I want to wear Fendi socks and heels. Mean Girls references aside, pairing striped socks with leopard print heels is a total power move.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Actress Araya Hargate took advantage of every accessory available to her in this 50-shades-of-pink ensemble.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Black-and-white outfits get a lot more interesting when you throw socks in the mix. Don't believe me? Pretty sure designer Hilla Toledano's outfit is proof.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Designer Yoyo Cao's bright white socks draw even more attention to her metallic statement shoes. (And I'm sure they make them more comfortable, too.)
Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Stylish blogger Angelina Lepper knows how to assemble a summery outfit. Remember how I said socks and heels totally work during warm weather as well? Told ya so.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.