8 Creative Ways to Cook with Snap Peas, Fall’s Favorite Snack

While we’re never excited about summer nearing a close, one thing we can’t help but look forward to is fall food. Autumn is the season for delicious dishes—sweet treats on Halloween, decadent feasts on Thanksgiving and pumpkin spice everything all season long.
That said, too much of a good thing can make you sick—when that thing is incredibly rich, incredibly indulgent food, that is. So we’re always looking for healthier interludes—lighter, veggie-centric snacks we can use to break up our months-long food fest. One game-changing legume we’ve recently stumbled upon? Snap peas.
Snap peas are a kind of cross between snow peas (often used in Asian cuisine) and garden peas (the peas you’d associated with a traditional American meal). Snap peas have a crunchy texture and a sweet flavor, making them a pretty dynamic snack to much on.
Since snap peas are so versatile, you can prepare them in a bunch of different ways. The most basic is to sauté them in a little salt, pepper and olive oil until they’re golden-brown. But our go-to involves pairing them with Parmesan cheese, ricotta or bacon; these rich, salty flavors combine with the inherent sweetness of the legume to create a really wonderful sweet-and-salty vibe (which we truly can’t resist).
If you’re down to give our favorite fall snack a try, flip through the slideshow below. There, you’ll find eight out-of-the-box recipes that put snap peas center-stage. While I’m sure nothing will prepare you to bid adieu to summer, you can at least rest assured knowing your palate will be delighted all fall long.
Parmesan Panko Sugar Snap Peas
Toss your sugar snap peas with olive oil, grated Parmesan cheese and crispy panko breadcrumbs. Then, toss these beauties in the oven until golden brown for the perfect snack or side dish.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen.
Radish Salad with Sugar Snap Peas & Sour Cream Dill Dressing
This low-carb recipe can be made in less than 10 minutes and requires absolutely no baking. Throw together your dressing, snap peas and thinly sliced radishes, and enjoy.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Wholesome Yum.
Pasta Primavera
After cooking your penne (or whichever pasta shape you desire), you can toss it with carrots, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, cauliflower, snap peas, grated Parmesan, lemon and herbs for a hearty, healthy meal.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Life Made Sweeter.
Sugar Snap Pea & Carrot Soba Noodles
In just 30 minutes, you can put this colorful, delicious meal on the table. The healthy, vibrant soba noodle recipe takes advantage of fresh springtime product like carrots, snap peas and edamame.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Cookie and Kate.
Grilled Snap Pea & Whipped Ricotta Toast
When you're bored of grilling your typical hamburgers and asparagus, switch things up by putting your snap peas on a skewer and letting them cook in the heat. After they're fully booked, you can add them onto your ricotta toast boat, and eat up.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Floating Kitchen.
Chicken & Snap Pea Stir-Fry
Sometimes sticking to the basics is the way to go, and you'll feel the same after trying out this stir-fry recipe. Combine rice, chicken and snap peas with some spices, sauces and herbs, and you'll have a go-to recipe the next time you need one.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
The Kitchn.
Snap Pea, Parmesan & Bacon Salad with Dijon Dressing
You only need a quick 15 minutes to impress the whole family with this salty, savory and sweet dish. (Talk about a triple threat!) Pair this with your favorite Southern main course for a seriously comforting side dish.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
The Pig & Quill.
Mac & Cheese Carbonara Style with Blistered Snap Peas
This is not your typical macaroni and cheese. Made with the salty, savory goodness that is bacon (or pancetta), snap peas, cheese, pasta and other herbs and spices, this meal can serve four to six and takes less than 30 minutes to prepare.
Get the recipe here.
Photo:
Not Without Salt.