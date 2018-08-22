8 Creative Ways to Cook with Snap Peas, Fall’s Favorite Snack

While we’re never excited about summer nearing a close, one thing we can’t help but look forward to is fall food. Autumn is the season for delicious dishes—sweet treats on Halloween, decadent feasts on Thanksgiving and pumpkin spice everything all season long.

That said, too much of a good thing can make you sick—when that thing is incredibly rich, incredibly indulgent food, that is. So we’re always looking for healthier interludes—lighter, veggie-centric snacks we can use to break up our months-long food fest. One game-changing legume we’ve recently stumbled upon? Snap peas.

Snap peas are a kind of cross between snow peas (often used in Asian cuisine) and garden peas (the peas you’d associated with a traditional American meal). Snap peas have a crunchy texture and a sweet flavor, making them a pretty dynamic snack to much on.

Since snap peas are so versatile, you can prepare them in a bunch of different ways. The most basic is to sauté them in a little salt, pepper and olive oil until they’re golden-brown. But our go-to involves pairing them with Parmesan cheese, ricotta or bacon; these rich, salty flavors combine with the inherent sweetness of the legume to create a really wonderful sweet-and-salty vibe (which we truly can’t resist).

If you’re down to give our favorite fall snack a try, flip through the slideshow below. There, you’ll find eight out-of-the-box recipes that put snap peas center-stage. While I’m sure nothing will prepare you to bid adieu to summer, you can at least rest assured knowing your palate will be delighted all fall long.