These Energizing Smoothie Bowls are the Perfect Light Spring Meal

Kristen Bousquet
by
Photo: Vitamin Sunshine

If you’ve ever stopped at a smoothie shop or blended one up in your own kitchen, you know that these cold, smooth creations are the perfect way to get your daily dose of fruits, veggies, fiber, protein, and whatever other nutrients you can dream up—all while tasting pretty spectacular. So it should be no surprise that in the wellness and food world, smoothie bowls are basically everything right now.

Chances are, you’ve double-tapped one on Instagram. You’ve seen them offered at your trendy local cafe. They’re splashed all over Pinterest. Long story short, smoothie bowls are just as amazing for your body as they look and taste. S0 grab your favorite frozen fruits, chia seeds, almond milk, and yogurt, and you have a healthy breakfast (or lunch or dinner) in basically the snap of a finger.

Move over, chia pudding… Smoothie bowls are the new photogenic and buzzed-about kitchen trend that we’re fully on board with. Click through some of our favorites ahead, then try making your own.

1 of 25

Strawberry Coconut Cream Smoothie Bowls with Coconut-Oil Granola

Photo: JJ Begonia

Tropical Green Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny

Strawberry Banana Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Bakerita

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Bakerita

Superfood Breakfast Smoothie Bowl

Photo: The Glowing Fridge

Banana Berry Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Beach Body On Demand

Peach Pie Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Recipe Runner

Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Simple Vegan Blog

Strawberry Oatmeal Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Marla Meridith

Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowls

Photo: Vitamin Sunshine

Acai Bowl

Photo: Momtastic

Raspberry Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Photo: The Foodie Physician

Coconut Berry Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Taste and Tell

Hot Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Running with Spoons

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Hummusapien

Pina Colada Protein Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Food Done Light

Apple Pie Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Fit Foodie Finds

Banana Berry Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats

Mango Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Potluck

Beet + Berry Smoothie Bowls

Photo: With Food and Love

Coconut Banana Oats Bowl with Crunchy Black Sesame Quinoa Cereal and Mango

Photo: Half Baked Harvest

Mango Kiwi Chia Seed Smoothie Bowl

Photo: Beaming Baker

Vanilla Raspberry Smoothie Bowl

Photo: My Darling Vegan

Green Smoothie Bowls with Mango and Hemp Seeds

Photo: With Food and Love

Tropical Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Photo: What Molly Made

