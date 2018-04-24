These Energizing Smoothie Bowls are the Perfect Light Spring Meal

If you’ve ever stopped at a smoothie shop or blended one up in your own kitchen, you know that these cold, smooth creations are the perfect way to get your daily dose of fruits, veggies, fiber, protein, and whatever other nutrients you can dream up—all while tasting pretty spectacular. So it should be no surprise that in the wellness and food world, smoothie bowls are basically everything right now.

Chances are, you’ve double-tapped one on Instagram. You’ve seen them offered at your trendy local cafe. They’re splashed all over Pinterest. Long story short, smoothie bowls are just as amazing for your body as they look and taste. S0 grab your favorite frozen fruits, chia seeds, almond milk, and yogurt, and you have a healthy breakfast (or lunch or dinner) in basically the snap of a finger.

Move over, chia pudding… Smoothie bowls are the new photogenic and buzzed-about kitchen trend that we’re fully on board with. Click through some of our favorites ahead, then try making your own.