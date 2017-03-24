25 Small Kitchen Ideas That Make a Big Difference

Whether you’re redecorating or moving into a completely new pad, making your home fit your unique style is obviously a must—and small kitchen ideas can make all the difference.

But, finding inspiration in overpriced home decor magazines and trolling Google may not be your best option. Enter Pinterest, where you’re able to find thousands of small kitchen design ideas no matter what type of aesthetic you’re aiming for—simple, modern, rustic—you’ll find them all

We’ve scoured Pinterest and found some of our favorite kitchens that are fairly easy to replicate, or at least take inspiration from.

Originally published January 2015. Updated March 2017.