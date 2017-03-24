StyleCaster
Share

25 Small Kitchen Ideas That Make a Big Difference

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Small Kitchen Ideas That Make a Big Difference

by
44684 Shares
25 Small Kitchen Ideas That Make a Big Difference
26 Start slideshow
Photo: Aliyev Alexei Sergeevich/Getty Images

Whether you’re redecorating or moving into a completely new pad, making your home fit your unique style is obviously a must—and small kitchen ideas can make all the difference.

MORE: 23 Pink Things to Shop for Your Home

But, finding inspiration in overpriced home decor magazines and trolling Google may not be your best option. Enter Pinterest, where you’re able to find thousands of small kitchen design ideas no matter what type of aesthetic you’re aiming for—simple, modern, rustic—you’ll find them all

MORE: 17 Ways to Fake an Organized Kitchen

We’ve scoured Pinterest and found some of our favorite kitchens that are fairly easy to replicate, or at least take inspiration from.

Originally published January 2015. Updated March 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

Photo: The Everygirl

Photo: Domaine Home

Photo: Laura Winslow Photography

Photo: Style Files

Photo: Planete Deco

Photo: The Everygirl

Photo: Delikatissen

Photo: Domaine Home

Photo: That Nordic Feeling

Photo: Style Juicer

Photo: Planete Deco

Photo: Domaine Home

Photo: The Everygirl

Photo: The Design Files

Photo: Robson Rak

Photo: Deco Crush

Photo: The Everygirl

Photo: Domaine Home

Photo: Stiers Aesthetic

Photo: Home My Design

Photo: Four Generations One Roof

Photo: Liz Marie Blog

Photo: Better Homes & Gardens

Photo: Jackson Built Homes

Photo: Style Files

25 small kitchen design ideas | @stylecaster

Next slideshow starts in 10s

5-Minute Decluttering Tricks for When You're Too Damn Busy to Clean

5-Minute Decluttering Tricks for When You're Too Damn Busy to Clean
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

25 small kitchen design ideas | @stylecaster
share