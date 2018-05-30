Meet the Influencers Leading the Slow Fashion Movement

The phrases “slow fashion” and “sustainable fashion” are often used interchangeably to describe labels that put the environment and social good first throughout their production and distribution process. However, most of us can admit we haven’t been shopping this category of clothing as much as we would like. While many women would love to swear off fast fashion, the allure of cute Zara knock-offs has truly felt too hard to ignore. Until recently, that is.
Lately, we’ve noticed a shift toward slow fashion online, and it feels easier and more appealing than ever to support sustainable fashion brands in a meaningful way. Many of the socially-conscious labels blowing up right now can, in part, thank Instagram for their success. To wit: boho, free-spirited, Australian-born label Spell has almost one million followers and hundreds of thousands of well-dressed, environmentally-conscious supporters across the planet. The brand, which is not only produced ethically but also donates a percentage of proceeds to children’s charities and ocean conservation projects, also counts Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, and Megan Fox among its roster of high-profile customers. Then, of course, we have the likes of Reformation and Anthropologie, powerhouses in the world of sustainable fashion, who have never been more on-trend.
Some conscious fashion companies, like Australian brand Auguste, not only practice sustainable manufacturing practices but also participate in give-back programs with organizations such as 1% For The Planet, an initiative which donates 1 percent of gross earnings to charity. Of course, sustainable fashion wouldn’t be blowing up on Instagram without influencers supporting them and leading the charge—and today, it’s these women we’re interested in learning more about.
In the post ahead we’re spotlighting some of the chicest influencers leading the slow fashion movement. Keep scrolling!
Elise Cook
Elise Cook lives on the road inside a cute, peachy-colored van called Scout and her (equally cute) husband. Cook is completely dedicated to the simple life and has been living full time in her van for the past year, traveling through some of the most photogenic places in Australia. She’s constantly wearing brands like St. Agni, a buzzy shoe label sustainably made by artisans in Java, Indonesia, and an ethical, boho fashion brand called Hazel + Folk, which makes all their pieces following fair wages and fair trade practices in India.
Mel Carrero
As the PR manager for one of the world’s most popular free-spirited, sustainable fashion labels, Spell Byron Bay, Mel Carrero has one hell of a wardrobe. Wither over 900,000 Instagram followers, Spell has a cult-following of women obsessed with its modern, bohemian aesthetic and who appreciate that every piece is designed and sampled in Byron Bay and produced ethically in factories around the world.
Gabby Smith
If you’ve ever dreamed about living the chill life by the beach in Australia, one scroll of Gabby Smith’s account will have you booking on SkyScanner and calling a removalist. She’s a blogger and one of the founders of jewelry brand Hunter x Hunter. You’ll often catch her wearing Auguste, a brand that’s ethically produced in Indonesia and partners with 1% For The Planet, an initiative which 1% of gross earnings to charity.
Lucy in the Sky
Lucy owns the effortless, West Coast-ready summer wardrobe of your dreams. Better yet, she loves to share outfit inspiration comprised entirely of sustainable fashion labels. Lucy also has a keen eye for beautiful still-life snaps of buzzy restaurants, beautiful vacation destinations, and some of the best beaches in the world—so be prepared to save her snaps to all your IG boards.
Corina Alulquoy Brown
LOVE MORE❤️💖❤️ Hi Babes! It’s been a while since I’ve done any sort of introductory post and for those of you who are new, I wanted to introduce myself! 👋🏻 My name is Corina and I use this space to share my love for bohemian and festival fashion. I hope to inspire you to shop small, support independent businesses, appreciate our planet, and most of all, dress in a way that makes you feel happy and confident! Here are a few other fun facts about me: . . . 1. My photos show me prancing around in nature, but on a day to day basis, I’m almost always in my home office, working long hours on my brand Wild & Free Jewelry. I don’t share that side of my life as often on this account because I have a passion for supporting others and want to dedicate my screen time to those who need the exposure now that my brand is developed enough to grow outside of social media. . . . 2. Speaking of supporting others, I recently met Dani of @dazey_la (who made this LOVE MORE tee) and felt incredibly inspired by her presence and success with her brand. She’s a strong advocate of slow fashion and designs and prints the most wonderful phrases on her tees. A true boss babe and role model, check out Dazey if you don’t already follow along! . . . 3. One of the reasons I’m so intensely passionate about supporting others is because of my own brand and the way it completely shifted my life and perception of myself. Once I experienced that change, I knew I wanted to help others along their creative journey in hopes of eventually manifesting more self-love and eradicating any fear associated with creative self expression. . . . I think we can all play a positive role in each other’s life if we act with compassion and an open heart. There are so many ways we can LOVE MORE, especially when it comes to the way we view ourselves. If there’s something you’re passionate about, don’t be afraid to go out and pursue it! Love yourself and others enough to believe anything is possible! ❤️ Thank you so much for following along. You’re wonderful! x
Carina is downright obsessed with raising up handmade and independent labels and uses her Instagram as a platform to spotlight some of her favorite such labels. You’ll often spot her wearing Dazey LA, a cool, hand-drawn t-shirt brand designed with messages to empower women (trust us, you’ll want one). She’s also the founder of accessories brand, Wild & Free Jewelry.
Tara Milk Tea
Time disappears while scrolling Tara Milk Tea’s brightly-colored feed of fashion and travel snaps. She mixes high fashion with affordable pieces, but tends to skew towards big and small socially-conscious fashion and accessory brands like Anthropologie, Sarah J Curtis Collection, and also PaddotoPalmy, a summer-ready line made from natural fibers and made by artisans and seamstresses that are “paid well and love their work.”
Jessica Stein
Jessica Stein (aka Tuula Vintage) delivers the ultimate wanderlust inspiration. She supports sustainable brands like plant dyed and ethically dyed label, Yöli & Otis, and Auguste the Label, and shoots them in exotic locations like Bali, Florence, Tulum, and all across New Zealand and Australia.