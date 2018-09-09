StyleCaster
Share

13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season

by
13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Just a Taste.

Even if you’re not a fan of football, you should definitely be a fan of football season. From September to January, it becomes the norm to spend Sunday afternoons drinking beer, eating queso, scarfing down wings and yelling nonsense at a TV screen. If that isn’t a Sunday fun day, I’m not sure what is.

MORE: 20 No-Brainer Appetizers That’ll Make You Want to Have People Over This Weekend

If you’re a big-time football fan with sworn allegiance to your favorite team (plus a few fantasy lineups on the side), that’s great. Invite your friends over for a watch party with a little booze and a lot of snacks. If you’re totally indifferent to who’s playing and, if you’re being honest, don’t even really understand the rules of the game, that’s also great. Invite your friends over for a watch party with a little booze and a lot of snacks.

What I’m saying is: Football season is for everyone, because the food opportunities are too amazing to pass up. If you’re a chef extraordinaire, you can go all-in on making a full spread of fancy nachos, potato skins, wings, and maybe even some homemade pizza. If you’re more into eating than cooking, though, you’re definitely going to want to stick to a few tried-and-true dip recipes, with an assortment of chips, bread and maybe even some veggies for dipping.

MORE: 25 Stupidly Easy Dessert Dip Recipes to Make for Your Next Party

To make things as easy as possible, choose a dip that comes together in the slow cooker. It’ll basically cook itself, and you can keep it warm all afternoon by serving it right there in the pot. These 13 tasty, easy slow-cooker dips are not only worth a spot on your Sunday spread—they’re also reason alone to watch football.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | 5-Ingredient White Queso
5-Ingredient White Queso

Five ingredients, no Velveeta. This creamy dip is obviously delicious, but it's also pretty stunning.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Baking Fairy.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Spinach Artichoke Dip

This classic comes together easily in a slow cooker. Plus, you can totally count it as a serving of veggies (or two).

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Home Cooking Memories.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Apple Pie Dip
Caramel Apple Pie Dip

Looking to cut through all the cheesy, greasy food with something sweet? This apple pie dip is the perfect sweet offering for your football party.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Chorizo Queso
Chorizo Queso

You can use chorizo or regular ground beef in this super tasty, slightly spicy queso.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Just a Taste.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Instead of wings (or maybe in addition to them), serve up your buffalo chicken swimming in a creamy dip.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Gimme Some Oven.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Salsa Verde Queso Dip
Salsa Verde Queso Dip

Sounds fancy, but all you really need for this dip is a jar of salsa verde, cream cheese, three kinds of hard cheese and some jalapeños!

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Isabel Eats.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Bacon-Double Cheese Dip
Bacon Double Cheese Dip

I don't think I can sell this one any better than the name already does. Try serving it with slices of baguette instead of chips for an even heartier bite.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Recipes That Crockpot.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Ultimate Taco Dip
Ultimate Taco Dip

Think of this as a much less tedious version of the classic seven-layer dip. Another bonus of making it in a slow cooker? Gooey melted cheese.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Chunky Chef.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Philly Cheesesteak Dip
Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Whether or not you're an Eagles fan, Philly cheesesteak deserves a spot in your game-day spread.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Strawberry Blonde Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese Dip
Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese Dip

If you love sausage and pepper sandwiches, you're bound to love this simple dip that takes all of those flavors and drowns them in slightly spicy pepper jack.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Slow Cooker Gourmet.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Margarita Chicken Dip
Margarita Chicken Dip

If you want to switch things up with a dip that's got some zing, try this one—it's got the classic cream cheese and chicken, but also fresh veggies and lime.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Dip Recipe Creations.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Spicy Crab Dip
Spicy Crab Dip

Crab dip isn't for everyone, but if you love it, you probably really love it. Don't go without this season.

Get the recipe here.

Photo: The Stay at Home Cher.
STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Cheddar Corn Dip
Cheddar Corn Dip

Summer is pretty much over, but you can still turn that end-of-season corn into a cheesy masterpiece in your slow cooker. (Or, you know, just use frozen kernels.)

Get the recipe here.

Photo: Plain Chicken.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Child Stars Who Could Be Perfect Matches for Baby Royals

Child Stars Who Could Be Perfect Matches for Baby Royals
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | 5-Ingredient White Queso
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Spinach-Artichoke Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Apple Pie Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Chorizo Queso
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Buffalo Chicken Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Salsa Verde Queso Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Bacon-Double Cheese Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Ultimate Taco Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Philly Cheesesteak Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Margarita Chicken Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Spicy Crab Dip
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season | Cheddar Corn Dip
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share