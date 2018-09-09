13 Slow-Cooker Dips So Delicious You Might Actually Enjoy Football Season

Even if you’re not a fan of football, you should definitely be a fan of football season. From September to January, it becomes the norm to spend Sunday afternoons drinking beer, eating queso, scarfing down wings and yelling nonsense at a TV screen. If that isn’t a Sunday fun day, I’m not sure what is.
If you’re a big-time football fan with sworn allegiance to your favorite team (plus a few fantasy lineups on the side), that’s great. Invite your friends over for a watch party with a little booze and a lot of snacks. If you’re totally indifferent to who’s playing and, if you’re being honest, don’t even really understand the rules of the game, that’s also great. Invite your friends over for a watch party with a little booze and a lot of snacks.
What I’m saying is: Football season is for everyone, because the food opportunities are too amazing to pass up. If you’re a chef extraordinaire, you can go all-in on making a full spread of fancy nachos, potato skins, wings, and maybe even some homemade pizza. If you’re more into eating than cooking, though, you’re definitely going to want to stick to a few tried-and-true dip recipes, with an assortment of chips, bread and maybe even some veggies for dipping.
To make things as easy as possible, choose a dip that comes together in the slow cooker. It’ll basically cook itself, and you can keep it warm all afternoon by serving it right there in the pot. These 13 tasty, easy slow-cooker dips are not only worth a spot on your Sunday spread—they’re also reason alone to watch football.
5-Ingredient White Queso
Five ingredients, no Velveeta. This creamy dip is obviously delicious, but it's also pretty stunning.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
This classic comes together easily in a slow cooker. Plus, you can totally count it as a serving of veggies (or two).
Caramel Apple Pie Dip
Looking to cut through all the cheesy, greasy food with something sweet? This apple pie dip is the perfect sweet offering for your football party.
Chorizo Queso
You can use chorizo or regular ground beef in this super tasty, slightly spicy queso.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Instead of wings (or maybe in addition to them), serve up your buffalo chicken swimming in a creamy dip.
Salsa Verde Queso Dip
Sounds fancy, but all you really need for this dip is a jar of salsa verde, cream cheese, three kinds of hard cheese and some jalapeños!
Bacon Double Cheese Dip
I don't think I can sell this one any better than the name already does. Try serving it with slices of baguette instead of chips for an even heartier bite.
Ultimate Taco Dip
Think of this as a much less tedious version of the classic seven-layer dip. Another bonus of making it in a slow cooker? Gooey melted cheese.
Philly Cheesesteak Dip
Whether or not you're an Eagles fan, Philly cheesesteak deserves a spot in your game-day spread.
Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese Dip
If you love sausage and pepper sandwiches, you're bound to love this simple dip that takes all of those flavors and drowns them in slightly spicy pepper jack.
Margarita Chicken Dip
If you want to switch things up with a dip that's got some zing, try this one—it's got the classic cream cheese and chicken, but also fresh veggies and lime.
Spicy Crab Dip
Crab dip isn't for everyone, but if you love it, you probably really love it. Don't go without this season.
Cheddar Corn Dip
Summer is pretty much over, but you can still turn that end-of-season corn into a cheesy masterpiece in your slow cooker. (Or, you know, just use frozen kernels.)
