9 Perfect Hostess Gifts You Can Buy on the Way to the Party

Photo: Roman Kraft/Unsplash

I love being invited to parties throughout the holiday season. But, having hosted quite a few seasonal soirees myself, I know how much work goes into putting on a festive fete, so I always try to bring a small gift as my token of appreciation for all of the hostess’s hard work.

That being said, because the holiday season is so busy, I’m not always well prepared ahead of time. And you never know when you’ll be invited to something at the last minute. That doesn’t mean you have to show up empty-handed! You’d be surprised at how many delightful hostess gifts you can pick up at the grocery store, pharmacy or gift shop on your way to a party.

Whether you choose something for the hostess to share with her family once the guests are gone, like Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates, or something that will help her relax after catering to all of those guests, these thoughtful, easy-to-find gifts will put a smile on her face.

 

Easy Hostess Gifts: It's more fun to wash up with fancy soap and lotion
Fancy soap and lotion

Cleaning up after a dinner party is no easy task, but it's more pleasant with these pampering items.

Photo: silviarita/Pixabay
Easy Hostess Gifts: Relax with a pretty mug and gourmet tea
A pretty mug and some loose-leaf tea

A pretty mug and some gourmet tea can help the host unwind once the guests are gone.

Photo: Igor Miske/Unsplash
Easy Hostess Gifts: The host family can all share a box of Ferrero Rocher® chocolates
Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift box

A box of Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates is the perfect gift to reward the hostess and her family for a job well done.

Photo: Ferrero Rocher®
Easy Hostess Gifts: Pastries for breakfast the next morning are the ultimate hostess gift
Pastries from a local bakery

After she's been cooking all night, treat your hostess to a hands-off breakfast: a box of yummy pastries.

Photo: Leon Ephraïm/Unsplash
Easy Hostess Gifts: Give the hostess a plant they can use, like herbs or aloe
A living plant

Instead of cut flowers, give your hostess a functional plant, like live herbs for cooking or soothing aloe.

Photo: Silvia Agrasar/Unsplash
Easy Hostess Gifts: A cookbook will be inspiration for the next party
A gorgeous cookbook

A cookbook bursting with drool-worthy photos can serve as inspiration for the host's next soiree.

Photo: Roman Kraft/Unsplash
Easy Hostess Gifts: Gourmet pasta is the perfect meal the day after the party
A gourmet pasta pack

Give your host what they need for an easy dinner tomorrow: gourmet pasta, sauce and a pretty wooden spoon.

Photo: Jonathan Pielmayer/Unsplash
Easy Hostess Gifts: The wooden wick makes these candles special
A wooden wick candle

The soothing crackle of a wooden-wick candle is the next best thing to a roaring fireplace.

Photo: dotlizard/Pixabay
Easy Hostess Gifts: Your hostess can relax with this spa kit
A DIY spa kit

Put together a relaxing kit with an exfoliating scrub, bath salts, a face mask and some aromatherapy lotion.

Photo: Skeeze/Pixabay

