9 Perfect Hostess Gifts You Can Buy on the Way to the Party

I love being invited to parties throughout the holiday season. But, having hosted quite a few seasonal soirees myself, I know how much work goes into putting on a festive fete, so I always try to bring a small gift as my token of appreciation for all of the hostess’s hard work.
That being said, because the holiday season is so busy, I’m not always well prepared ahead of time. And you never know when you’ll be invited to something at the last minute. That doesn’t mean you have to show up empty-handed! You’d be surprised at how many delightful hostess gifts you can pick up at the grocery store, pharmacy or gift shop on your way to a party.
Whether you choose something for the hostess to share with her family once the guests are gone, like Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates, or something that will help her relax after catering to all of those guests, these thoughtful, easy-to-find gifts will put a smile on her face.
Fancy soap and lotion
Cleaning up after a dinner party is no easy task, but it's more pleasant with these pampering items.
A pretty mug and some loose-leaf tea
A pretty mug and some gourmet tea can help the host unwind once the guests are gone.
Ferrero Rocher® 24-piece seasonal gift box
A box of Ferrero Rocher® hazelnut chocolates is the perfect gift to reward the hostess and her family for a job well done.
Pastries from a local bakery
After she's been cooking all night, treat your hostess to a hands-off breakfast: a box of yummy pastries.
A living plant
Instead of cut flowers, give your hostess a functional plant, like live herbs for cooking or soothing aloe.
A gorgeous cookbook
A cookbook bursting with drool-worthy photos can serve as inspiration for the host's next soiree.
A gourmet pasta pack
Give your host what they need for an easy dinner tomorrow: gourmet pasta, sauce and a pretty wooden spoon.
A wooden wick candle
The soothing crackle of a wooden-wick candle is the next best thing to a roaring fireplace.
A DIY spa kit
Put together a relaxing kit with an exfoliating scrub, bath salts, a face mask and some aromatherapy lotion.
