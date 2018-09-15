Stylish Silk Scarves That Are Warmer Than They Look

As the weather grows colder, my priorities shift from aesthetics to practicality. Cute shoes are great—until they leave you slipping on icy New York City sidewalks (and inevitably falling to the ground, at least once or twice). Avoiding hats is smart as far as hairstyle preservation goes, but misguided when it comes to keeping your head at a remotely reasonable temperature. And knits, though chunky and often completely shapeless, become increasingly vital as the calendar year reaches its end.

In times like these, it often feels like sacrifice is imminent; you can either dress comfortably or dress well. But a few choice items offer an olive branch between these two seemingly mutually exclusive camps: Chelsea rain boots on blustery days, transparent tops in the overwhelming summer heat and silk scarves during the coldest fall and winter months.

If you’ve ever seen someone wearing a silk scarf, you know they look pretty small and delicate. But if you’ve ever worn one, you know they’re deceptively large. I own a silk scarf that’s about two feet in length and width—tied on my neck, it resembles a mere bandana.

Once you’ve learned silk scarves aren’t as dainty as they appear, you mightn’t be so surprised to learn they’re incredibly warm. Seriously, I used to swear by chunky knit scarves (and only chunky knit scarves), but my silky go-to has done more in the way of temperature regulation than any of my bulky knits have.

Why? For one thing, all that fabric does a lot for insulation—plus, since it’s wrapped around your neck (one of your body’s quickest-cooling points), it’s pretty efficient, too.

And the best part is: Silk scarves are cute. You can stay warm while looking pretty damn trendy—and you don’t have to weigh yourself down with outfit-obscuring layer after outfit-obscuring layer. Silk scarves are the perfect solution to particularly breezy fall days, and they’re just as effective on snowy winter ones.

Ahead, you’ll find 27 silk scarves to shop as the temperatures begin to drop further and further. Some are designer, others are fast-fashion, but all would look excellent tied around your neck this season.