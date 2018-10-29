Silk Satin Pieces Are the Easiest Way to Vary a Heavy Fall Wardrobe

Fall fashion is undeniably great. It might even be the coziest, dreamiest, most excellent time of year, sartorially speaking. But it does come with one obvious limitation: Fall wardrobes can get kind of monotonous. Throw on a sweater, slip on some boots and finish off your look with a puffy vest or trench coat (or both).

The tried-and-true formula might not be as old as time, but it certainly feels like it. And after the novelty of October wears off, our closets feel tired and boring—a far cry from the cozy, dreamy, excellent potential fall fashion promises.

The solution? Texture play—specifically, silk satin texture play.

Part of autumn’s stylistic monotony is born from the consistency of fabric. We cozy up in chunky knits, puffy coats and thick wools, and we overwhelmingly fail to combine these heavy pieces with anything more delicate—leaving our outfits craving a little (let’s be real—a lot of) variety.

Silk satin, in all its dainty glory, offers the perfect complement to our bulky fall wardrobes. Juxtapose your heaviest sweater with your lightest tank, and you’re sure to create the kind of exciting contrast your fashion-loving heart desires.

It might be hard to believe a simple fabric could serve as a one-stop solution to all your fall fashion woes, but when that fabric pairs so dynamically with the rest of your closet, it’s bound to happen.

We’d venture a guess that your current fall selection is completely devoid of any silk satin. (Don’t worry—ours is too.) All that really means is it’s time for a shopping spree—even just a small one, because silk satin pieces offer exponential gains in the styling sphere. Those silk satin pants you have your eye on will probably pair with a handful of sweaters, and you can wear a silk satin button-down will all kind of pants, coats and cardigans.

Ahead, 41 silk satin pieces worth shopping this season. With a little creativity, these items will inject a little excitement into an otherwise banal fall wardrobe. And the best part: You can wear silk satin all year long.