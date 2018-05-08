StyleCaster
These Chic Silk Blouses Will Go with Every Single Thing in Your Closet

Re-introducing the silk blouse—your new wardrobe BFF. She’s feminine, classy, and just the right amount of sexy. You can wear it from the office to date night, and even on vacation. We love silky blouses not only because they’re breezy and lightweight (perfect for hot days) but also because you can literally match it with anything in your closet.

MORE: The Spring Shoe Edit: 25 On-Trend Pairs to Buy Now

Dress yours up with a great skirt, keep it casual with distressed denim, or layer it under your go-to summer dress for tge next big meeting. In addition to a great selection of classic button-ups, we also included some of our other favorites, including a gorgeous robe top with feathers (slide 8) or the top that is literally called the “Perfect Fitted Shirt” on slide 22. Click through the gallery to find your new silk blouse bestie.

The Killer Duo
Rhinestone Embellishments

Blouse, $1,850 at Chloé

Two-Toned

Top, $650 at Zero + Maria Cornejo

Vintage Prints
Silk + Stripes

Blouse, $268 at Equipment

Color Blocked

Blouse, $348 at Tory Burch

Silk Robe
Feather Details

Jacket, $1,630 at Prada

Golden Hour

Top, $355 at Ulla Johnson

The Mustard Knot
Garden Party

Top, $1,100 at Gucci

Tunic Time

Top, $45 at Modcloth

Rusted
Strawberry Blouse

Blouse, $198 at Juicy Couture

Statement Sleeve

Blouse, $318 at Calvin Klein

PJ Set
Short Sleeve Silk

Top, $195 at Everlane

Trimmed

Blouse, $275 at Frame

The Party Print
Butterflies

Rococo Sand top, $300 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Print Mix
The Perfect Fit

Blouse, $177 (was $295) at Theory

Red & Pink
Petal Print

Top, $2,995 at Alexander McQueen

Geometric
