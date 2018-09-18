Signature Celebrity Red Carpet Poses You Never Knew About

Everyone has their best angle, and celebrities are no exception. And when you’re walking on the red carpet in front of dozens of photographers every other day, you best know what does and doesn’t work for you. That’s why celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have stuck to the tried-and-true poses that look good in pictures every single time.
To inspire your own signature pose, we’ve rounded up celebrities’ go-to red carpet poses that you never noticed. From Victoria Beckham’s lean to Kristen Stewart hip pop, these stars know their faces and bodies better than anyone, and they’ve got photographic proof. Check out their signature red carpet poses ahead. If it ain’t broke. Why fix it?
Beyoncé: Hands on Hips
Beyoncé is one of the most well-known women in the world, so of course, you'll catch her on the red carpet in a power pose. One of the singer's go-to poses is her hands on her hips, elbows back and her legs slightly angled. According to Dr. Lillian Glass, a body language expert, the pose suggests that Bey is in control and she knows it.
"This woman is radiant, and her position screams confidence," Glass told Us Weekly. "The hip swagger and the hands on the hips show that she's open, and she's showing it all. Her head is up, she's looking right at the cameras. She's completely secure and completely in control."
Photo:
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Beyoncé: Hands on Hips
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Beyoncé: Hands on Hips
Photo:
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez: Leg Out
Angelina Jolie at the 2012 Oscars has nothing on Lopez. The singer is known for her high-slit dresses and to stick out her leg on the red carpet to show off her dancer-toned thighs. If our legs looked as good as Lopez's, we would do the same.
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez: Leg Out
Photo:
John Shearer/WireImage.
Jennifer Lopez: Leg Out
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Kristen Stewart: Hip Pop
Whether she's in dresses or pants, Stewart has her own style—and that includes the way she poses. More often than not, you'll catch Stewart in the same broken-down-doll pose, which consists of a pop of the hip, angled shoulders and crooked feet. According to Dr. Glass, the pose might suggest Stewart's feelings with being in the spotlight. "She hates all this attention. Her right foot is out, and she's leaning away like she wants to escape," she told Us Weekly.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Kristen Stewart: Hip Pop
Photo:
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage.
Kristen Stewart: Hip Pop
Photo:
Lars Niki/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art, Department of Film.
Lupita Nyong'o: Flat Palms
Nyong'o is a favorite on every red carpet she walks. But have you noticed that she has one pose that she almost always returns to? Whether she's at the Oscars or an industry event, Nyong'o is often seen with her both of her hands flat against her dress around her midsection.
Photo:
George Pimentel/WireImage.
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo:
Dan MacMedan/WireImage.
Lupita Nyong'o
Photo:
Nicholas Hunt/WireImage.
Madelaine Petsch: Hand on the Hip, Legs Apart
Petsch is fairly new to Hollywood. But on the heels of her Riverdale big break, she has already carved a place for herself on the red carpet with a signature pose. Fans will often catch the actor with her hand on her hip and her legs slightly apart, mimicking a power pose.
Photo:
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Vulture Festival.
Madelaine Petsch: Hand on the Hip, Legs Apart
Photo:
Araya Diaz/Getty Images.
Madelaine Petsch: Hand on the Hip, Legs Apart
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: Extremely Close, Facing Each Other
The Olsen twins come as a pair, so as far as red carpets go, they're inseparable—literally. Fans will often find the sisters facing each other, with their bodies extremely close and their heads turned toward the cameras. "There must be some emotional thing going on with them," Dr. Glass told Us Weekly. "They stand together to show that they're a unit, as opposed to individuals."
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: Extremely Close, Facing Each Other
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: Extremely Close, Facing Each Other
Photo:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
Nick Jonas: Hand Rubbing
Many of Hollywood's young male stars adopt this pose, but Jonas is one of the most well-known hand rubbers. Whether it's at the Met Gala or a music awards show, fans will catch the singer massaging his hands of some sort. Sometimes it's rubbing them together; other times it's grabbing his wrist.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic.
Nick Jonas
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage.
Nick Jonas
Photo:
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
Paris Hilton: Leaning Back, Hand on Hip
Hilton claims she originated the selfie, so of course she would have a good pose on the red carpet. The socialite's signature is her hand on her hip, her knee slightly bent while she leans back. She even did the pose at her 21st birthday party in 2002. "The shoulders are back showing confidence. Hands on the hips and pelvic area show the sexual confidence," Dr. Glass told Us Weekly.
Photo:
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Paris Hilton: Leaning Back, Hand on Hip
Photo:
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Paris Hilton: Leaning Back, Hand on Hip
Photo:
Dave Benett/Getty Images.
Sofia Vergara: Hands on Hips, Legs Angled
To accentuate her curves, Vergara is known to put both of her hands on her hips and slightly angle her legs, giving her an hourglass-like figure. According to Dr. Glass, the pose exudes a ton of sexual energy. "She's out there," Dr. Glass told Us Weekly. "She's got a lot of sexual energy, and she's proud to show it off. She smiles, she's got her head up. She is so confident with her sexuality."
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Sofia Vergara: Hands on Hips, Legs Angled
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Sofia Vergara: Hands on Hips, Legs Angled
Photo:
Ethan Miller/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham: Head Down, Leaning Back
Beckham is known for the same intense red carpet face, so her pose is no different. Fans will often catch the fashion designer with her arms straight, her head down, one leg forward, while she leans back. Per Dr. Glass, it's not exactly a power pose. "Head down and posing with her foot outward shows the fact that she's very uptight, very controlled. There's a lot of pressure on her, and it shows," Dr. Glass told Us Weekly.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/Getty Images.
Victoria Beckham: Head Down, Leaning Back
Photo:
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF.
Victoria Beckham: Head Down, Leaning Back
Photo:
Dave M. Benett/Getty Images.