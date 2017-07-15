StyleCaster
17 Shorts Outfits to Sport All Summer Long

17 Shorts Outfits to Sport All Summer Long

Kristen Bousquet
by
Shorts Outfit Ideas
Photo: Courtesy of Unconscious Style

Flashback to 7th grade when the only shorts you wore hit the exact tip of your fingers—and not an inch longer. And then back to college when you wore the shortest shorts you could find, just because there was nobody stopping you in the hallway to tell you otherwise. Even now, it probably feels a little bit like you’re breaking the rules when you wear shorts to work—right?

MORE: 30 Genius Outfit Ideas For Every Day This Month

But even if you’re not headed the office, figuring out new ways to style your cutoffs, cropped slacks, or whatever other type of shorts you’re into, can be hard. If you’ve fallen into a rut, good news: We culled 17 shorts outfits for summer to pique your creativity. See them all ahead.

 

1 of 17
Photo: Trendencies
Photo: Gabi Fresh
Photo: Bag At You
Photo: Hunter Collector
Photo: Lisa Filonenko
Photo: The Werk Place
Photo: Urban Creativi-tea
Photo: Kolorowa Dusza
Photo: North of Manhattan
Photo: Kicky Jane
Photo: The Tiny Closet
Photo: Something Mel
Photo: Meagan's Moda
Photo: Wha Else
Photo: Something Vogue
Photo: Hello Shopping

