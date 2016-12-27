The Best Short-Lived Celebrity Relationships of 2016

It hasn’t been the best year for celebrity relationships. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up after more than 10 years together, convincing us all that love is dead. Liev Schrieber and Naomi Watts announced their split last month, just as we were collectively getting over Brangelina’s demise. These were the meaty, long-term celebrity relationships, the ones that involve marriage and children and real estate and pets—the kind of romances that become a given, until they aren’t anymore.
But then there’s the celeb relationships that start strong, only to fizzle out a few months later. Stars are pros at this—go out a few times, get photographed together, deny the rumors, hold hands under the table. Sometimes it even progresses to round two, in which major life events unfold together (hi, that time Taylor Swift met Tom Hiddleston’s mom—maybe she just wanted an autograph?). Or even, in very rare cases, round three, public declarations of love—exhibit A, Rihanna and Drake. Sooner or later, though, these expiration-dated flings fall by the wayside, and, more often than not, we completely forget that they happened in the first place. (Strong exception: Drihanna, who shall remain in our hearts forever.)
For posterity (and fun), we’ve gone back through the year and found the best short-lived celebrity flings of 2016. Click through to discover these ill-fated affairs, and as you go, test yourself to see if you can remember who was linked with whom. You already know who Swift dated, but what about Kendall Jenner? Can you remember who she dated for a short while over the summer?
Kylie Jenner and…
PartyNextDoor
On a break with Tyga five months ago, Kylie Jenner and PartyNextDoor were rumored to be casually dating. They did nothing to quell the rumors when PND's music video, "Come and See Me," dropped, featuring a very sultry Jenner making out with him in the rain. Recently, Jenner told Complex that she "wouldn't say we dated," but they were def hooking up. "It never really got to that boyfriend-girlfriend stage," she said. "It was just fun. I was doing what I wanted to do."
Leonardo DiCaprio and…
Roxy Horner
By now, we understand that Leonardo DiCaprio likes dating young blonde models. It's a given. He balances this strict diet with a lot of environmentalism, and also he's a major Hollywood movie star, so people forgive him his ice cream dates with women who are under 25. As it was with Roxy Horner, who hit up Serendipity 3 in NYC with DiCaprio earlier this year. Where the romance went from there, we cannot say. But it's safe to say that this one didn't last long.
Justin Bieber and…
Nicola Peltz
At least one celebrity had to double-dip, and this year, that award goes to Justin Bieber. Remember Nicola Peltz? She and the Biebs had a thing for a minute, in which they went on a steak date in Beverly Hills and hung out at the CN Tower in Toronto while he was on tour in Canada. Then things fizzled out. Like the rest of these short-lived loves—or, we should say, likes.
Kendall Jenner and…
Jordan Clarkson
Though Kendall Jenner keeps her dating life pretty quiet, multiple sources and outlets reported Jenner's fling with L.A. Laker Jordan Clarkson. She fanned the flames by posting an Instagram of herself in a Lakers jacket captioned, "put me in coach." Seems like it was a fun summer romance.
Taylor Swift and…
Tom Hiddleston
Hiddleswift, we barely knew ye. Though the pair were first spotted making out on the romantic craggy rocks of Rhode Island, and proceeded to take us on the romantic ride of our lives, with frequent stops in other countries, the
James Bond audition relationship was pronounced DOA three months after it began.
Justin Bieber and…
Sofia Richie
This was the relationship that launched a thousand dramas. When Justin Bieber posted a million shots of Sofia Richie to his Instagram, fans didn't like it. The Biebs didn't like that fans didn't like it. Ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez didn't like that Bieber didn't like that fans didn't like it. They got in an IG feud, Bieber deleted his Instagram, and then he ultimately deleted Richie's number, too.
Drake
Though technically their love story begins in 2005, when they first met, or perhaps in 2009, when they allegedly first kissed, Drake and Rihanna only took it public for real in late August. Alas, their days of kissing onstage (among other things) were numbered, and as of earlier this month, "they are not exclusive anymore," a source told E! News. Sob.
Khloé Kardashian and…
Trey Songz
Yes, another Kardashian family member dabbled in a little summer fling. Khloé Kardashian dated Trey Songz briefly, before getting more serious with Tristan Thompson recently. Khlo and Trey hung out at Dave & Busters in L.A. in June, which was the most popular month for celeb flings by far this year. As one source put it, "It's very new, but she's having fun."
