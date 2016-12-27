The Best Short-Lived Celebrity Relationships of 2016

It hasn’t been the best year for celebrity relationships. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt broke up after more than 10 years together, convincing us all that love is dead. Liev Schrieber and Naomi Watts announced their split last month, just as we were collectively getting over Brangelina’s demise. These were the meaty, long-term celebrity relationships, the ones that involve marriage and children and real estate and pets—the kind of romances that become a given, until they aren’t anymore.

But then there’s the celeb relationships that start strong, only to fizzle out a few months later. Stars are pros at this—go out a few times, get photographed together, deny the rumors, hold hands under the table. Sometimes it even progresses to round two, in which major life events unfold together (hi, that time Taylor Swift met Tom Hiddleston’s mom—maybe she just wanted an autograph?). Or even, in very rare cases, round three, public declarations of love—exhibit A, Rihanna and Drake. Sooner or later, though, these expiration-dated flings fall by the wayside, and, more often than not, we completely forget that they happened in the first place. (Strong exception: Drihanna, who shall remain in our hearts forever.)

For posterity (and fun), we’ve gone back through the year and found the best short-lived celebrity flings of 2016. Click through to discover these ill-fated affairs, and as you go, test yourself to see if you can remember who was linked with whom. You already know who Swift dated, but what about Kendall Jenner? Can you remember who she dated for a short while over the summer?