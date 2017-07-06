StyleCaster
Short Celebrities: 34 Starlets That Are 5’3 Or Under

Perrie Samotin
by
Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Almost all famous people have personalities that are larger than life—so sometimes it’s a bit of a shock when we learn how short some celebrities really are. Take Lady Gaga, for instance. You’d never know how tall Gaga is judging by her ginormous presence, but Mother Monster barely stands over five feet tall. Pretty surprising, considering the way she owns the room.

Like weather and taxes, we can’t control our height—but we can take a page out of these celebs’ books and just work what God gave us. Short—yet strong—actresses and performers prove that just because you’re the shortest person in the room, doesn’t mean you’re the smallest.

We compiled a guide to 35 short celebrities. Some are obvious, but others just might surprise you. Click through the gallery to see short celebrities who are 5’3 or under.

Updated 7/6/2017.

1 of 35

Who: Kim Kardashian
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Designers Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen
Height: 5'1 and 5'0, respectively

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Zoe Kravitz
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Rooney Mara
Height: 5'3

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Serayah
Height: 5'3

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Kourtney Kardashian
Height: 5'0

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Lady Gaga
Height: 5'1

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Nicole Richie
Height: 5'1

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Ariana Grande
Height: 5'1

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Lea Michele
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Cher Lloyd
Height: 5'1

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Jessica Simpson
Height: Simpson's height has been reported as both 5'2 and 5'3

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Rachel Bilson
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Natalie Portman
Height: 5'3

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Actress Jada Pinkett Smith
Height: 5'0

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Lena Dunham
Height: 5'3

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Anna Kendrick
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Amy Poehler
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Blac Chyna
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Salma Hayek
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Mila Kunis
Height: 5'3

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: AnnaSophia Robb
Height: 5'0

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Lucy Liu
Height: Reports have said the "Elementary" star is anywhere from 5'1 to 5'3

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Kristen Bell
Height: 5'1

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Christina Aguilera
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Eva Longoria
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Vanessa Hudgens
Height: 5'1

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Shakira
Height: 5'1.5

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Hayden Panettiere
Height: 5'0

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Hilary Duff
Height: It's been reported that Duff's height is either 5'1 or 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Jennifer Love Hewitt
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Lucy Hale
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Reese Witherspoon
Height: 5'1

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Alyssa Milano
Height: 5'2

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

Who: Ellen Page
Height: 5'1

Photo: WENN / Getty Images

