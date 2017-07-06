Short Celebrities: 34 Starlets That Are 5’3 Or Under

Almost all famous people have personalities that are larger than life—so sometimes it’s a bit of a shock when we learn how short some celebrities really are. Take Lady Gaga, for instance. You’d never know how tall Gaga is judging by her ginormous presence, but Mother Monster barely stands over five feet tall. Pretty surprising, considering the way she owns the room.

Like weather and taxes, we can’t control our height—but we can take a page out of these celebs’ books and just work what God gave us. Short—yet strong—actresses and performers prove that just because you’re the shortest person in the room, doesn’t mean you’re the smallest.

We compiled a guide to 35 short celebrities. Some are obvious, but others just might surprise you. Click through the gallery to see short celebrities who are 5’3 or under.

Updated 7/6/2017.