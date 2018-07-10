17 Half-Price Designer Finds You Can Snag at Shopbop’s Summer Sale

Every avid shopper knows summer is the season of sales. Retailers open their doors (or their online stores) to customers far and wide, offering them serious discounts on all things fast-fashion, luxury, and more.
But for Shopbop, one sale (apparently) wasn’t enough. The store has decided to put its sale items on sale for the next 24 hours, meaning that half-price item you had your eye on might now be a full 75 percent off.
To shop the sale, visit Shopbop’s homepage and click through to the Designer Sale on Sale page. There, you’ll find more than 3,000 marked-down designer items—all of which you can get for an additional 25 percent off by using the code “EXTRA18” when you go to check out.
Since Shopbop offers a diverse array of clothing and accessories, the prices for these discounted items run the gamut. Some dresses are available for as little as $15, and others will still run you $1,500 (before the extra 25 percent mark-down).
Since sifting through hundreds—excuse me, thousands—of sale items on a tight deadline can get a little stressful, we’ve gone ahead and pulled 17 of our favorite designer sale items. Everything you see in the slideshow below is marked down at least 50 percent (before that extra 25 percent discount), so you can rest assured knowing you’re taking advantage of some of the best deals Shopbop is currently offering.
Petersyn Button-Down Shirt, $104.40
The ruffled sleeve on this gingham button-down is irresistible.
Petersyn Button-Down Shirt, $104.40
$348 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Sigerson Morrison Dava Point Toe Mules, $197
These gold woven mules are the classy-comfy touch every summer outfit needs.
Sigerson Morrison Dava Point Toe Mules, $197.50
$395 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Mara Hoffman Audre Pants, $175
Mara Hoffman can do no wrong, and these statement pants further prove it.
Mara Hoffman Audre Pants, $175
$350 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Les Petits Joueurs Palm Tree Backpack, $335
Carry your dream vacation with you everywhere you go with this palm tree-adorned backpack.
Les Petits Joueurs Palm Tree Backpack, $335
$670 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
MSGM Mock Neck Sweatshirt, $172.50
A sweatshirt that's bright enough to wear on breezy summer days.
MSGM Mock Neck Sweatshirt, $172.50
$345 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Loeffler Randall Juno Heeled Mules, $112.50
A statement heel that packs a serious punch.
Loeffler Randall Juno Heeled Mules, $112.50
$375 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
OYE Swimwear Chiara One-Piece, $105
Because you can never have too many swimsuits.
OYE Swimwear Chiara One-Piece, $105
$350 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Dolce Vita Scotch Woven Ankle Boots, $90
The perfect white boot for summer.
Dolce Vita Scotch Woven Ankle Boots, $90
$300 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Solace London Singer Dress, $250
A bold dress that'll take you to and from the office, no matter what season it is.
Solace London Singer Dress, $250
$500 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Benedetta Bruzziches Smiling Moon Clutch, $657.50
An excellent addition to any party ensemble.
Benedetta Bruzziches Smiling Moon Clutch, $657.50
$1,315 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Christian Benner Moto Jacket, $448.50
A $1,000+ leather jacket for less than $500. Need I say more?
Christian Benner Moto Jacket, $448.50
$1,495 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Jeffrey Campbell Carl Slides, $85
This feminine slide will look great at any backyard parties you have on your calendar.
Jeffrey Campbell Carl Slides, $85
$170 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Les Petits Joueurs Palm Tree Pouch, $370
A crossbody that takes full advantage of the tropical trend.
Les Petits Joueurs Palm Tree Pouch, $370
$740 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Wrap Skirt, $375
Such a pretty shade of green.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Wrap Skirt, $375
$750 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Rachel Zoe Avery Platform Sandals, $184
Because everyone needs at least one dressy summer sandal.
Rachel Zoe Avery Platform Sandals, $184
$368 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
English Factory Sleeveless Smocked Jumpsuit, $67.50
Comfy-cute, lightweight, and completely on-trend.
English Factory Sleeveless Smocked Jumpsuit, $67.50
$135 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.
Rosantica Millefili Hoop Earrings, $70
Who said hoops had to be basic?
Rosantica Millefili Hoop Earrings, $70
$175 at Shopbop.
Photo:
Shopbop.