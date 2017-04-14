19 Tasty One-Pan Dinners That’ll Save Your Weeknights

When you’re fried after a long day, nothing hits the spot like a single-pan dinner that nourishes, comforts and is practically as easy as ordering pizza. The 19 recipes ahead prove that awesome meals don’t require hours slaving over the stove — they can be as simple as throwing ingredients on a sheet pan and roasting them.
Honey-lime-roasted sheet pan salmon
Rich salmon can stand up to a sticky honey-lime glaze and roasts up with veggies in this fast dinner.
Sheet pan chicken and gnocchi
Pasta in the oven? Who knew! It's possible with this sheet pan meal of chicken, gnocchi and broccoli rabe.
Sheet pan lemon-herb-roasted salmon
Provençal turkey sheet pan dinner
Tender turkey breast cutlets get the Provençal treatment with olives, tomatoes and herbs in this dish.
Apple & gouda-stuffed chicken breasts
Lemon-rosemary chicken sheet pan dinner
Quick-cooking chicken breast is a favorite for fast meals, and it's easier than ever in this sheet pan meal.
Sheet pan chicken fajita bowls
Sheet pan ginger-soy salmon with veggies
Curry cashew chicken sheet pan dinner
Wild mushroom sheet pan pizza
You don't need fancy equipment to make great pizza — just a pan and some fresh ingredients.
Maple-roasted sweet potato-sausage hash
Oven-roasted shrimp and broccoli
One-pan coconut shrimp
Roasted sausage, cabbage and potatoes
Roasted together, this recipe for sausage, cabbage and potatoes makes for a quick, hearty meal.
Sheet pan pesto chicken sausage
Pesto adds big flavor to caramelized, roasted chicken sausage and veggies in this sheet pan meal.
Chorizo-chicken sheet pan dinner
Put a zesty twist on chicken with this sheet pan recipe, which includes chorizo, roasted radishes and spice.
Sheet pan chicken with roasted winter veg
Brussels sprouts, apples and sweet potatoes are roasted on a sheet pan with chicken in this easy dish.
Sheet pan chicken and chickpeas
Sheet pan jerk salmon with veggies
Sweet potatoes, corn and a flavorful jerk rub will make this easy salmon dinner a weeknight favorite.
