StyleCaster
Share

Sheer Tops Are Having a Moment—Here’s How to Get in on It

What's hot
StyleCaster

Sheer Tops Are Having a Moment—Here’s How to Get in on It

by
STYLECASTER | Fall Fashion Ideas | Sheer Tops Shopping Guide
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Even though we’re fully on board with the fall layering game, we still have a special place in our hearts for a little sheer number. At the moment, we vote that undershirts are overrated and the ultimate street style icon of the season is a sheer top. Throw it over a bra, sports bra, or go au naturel, if you’re up for it (we’re not afraid of a little nipple, unlike Instagram). You can easily layer it under a closed blazer for the office, or flaunt it solo for your next night out on the town.

MORE: 20 Ankle Boots That Go with Your Fall Ensembles

Ahead, check out 30 killer sheer tops to keep your eye on this season. From pretty pastel pink blouses with larger-than-life bow and  fishnet mock neck tees to must-have lace shirts, you’ll definitely make room in your closet for these tops.

Click through the slideshow for some much needed sheer-spiration.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Pretty Pastel Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Polka Dot Club

Isa Arfen top, $580; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Glitter Guide

Opening Ceremony top, $237 (was $395); at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Dots and Bows
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Floral Ruffles

Soprano top, $19.20 (was $32); at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Embroidery Embellishments

Supertrash top, $130; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Statement Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Ruffle Ruffle

Gucci blouse, $1,100; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Cuff It
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Bow Tie Talk

Chelsea28 top, $99; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Pretty Pearls

Crochet top, $15; at Shein

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Sheer Genius

Photo: Trendy Curvy

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
The New Classic

Saint Laurent blouse, $950; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Lace & Layers

Blouse, $63 (was $125); at & Other Stories

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Creme Combo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Feather Find

Vleeda blouse, $138 (was $165); at W Concept

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Lace Love

Blouse, $59.90; at Express

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Sheer Eyelet

Photo: Style Me Grasie

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
I'm a Believer

Alice McCall top, $260; at Saks Fifth Avenue

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Cut It Out

Addition Elle top, $68; at Lord & Taylor

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Silver Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Sweet Scenery

Blouse, $39 (was $49); at Lulu's

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Business Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Seeds of Gold

Berek blouse, $145 (was $198); at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Red Hot Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
I Heart You

Free People top, $79 (was $148); at Gilt

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Street Style Sheer
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Fishnet Sheer

Top, $35.59; at Na-kd

STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Sheer Dress
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
Cropped Sheer

Crop top, $40; at Nasty Gal

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Magical Beauty Products That Work Instantly

13 Magical Beauty Products That Work Instantly
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall
  • STYLECASTER | 30 Sheer Tops for Fall

Promoted Stories

share