As the days grow colder, it feels as though we have little to look forward to besides holiday movies and snowy hot tub parties. (OK, we have little to look forward to besides holiday movies. But if you know anyone with a hot tub, hit us up.)
Sure, Mariah Carey‘s glorious holiday album will once again grace the airwaves, but the days of stomping on crunchy leaves, apple picking and outdoor bonfire-snuggling will soon be long gone.
Yet as our calendars creep toward November—and then December—we recall one thing we can look forward to: shearling season. Sure, shearling might not be the first thing you think of when you hear the word winter, but it is one of the best things (especially considering the rest of the season is largely made up of golf ball-sized hail and that post-snow brown sludge people drag into your house at dinner parties).
Shearling comes in many shapes and sizes, and since it’s the coziest thing ever, we’re tempted to wear it, well, every single day. But that can get a little repetitive—plain old beige wool is no way to make a statement this winter. So how do we spice it up a little, while still maintaining the coziness we demand?
Obviously, by making it colorful.
Of course, colorful furs (real or faux) can skew a teensy bit tacky. It took us some digging to find the absolute best of the best—but we did it.
Ahead, shop 24 colorful ways to wear shearling this season. Winter may be coming, but this should soften the blow.
Metallic Silver
You're a wintry space cowgirl, and we love it.
Metallic leather shearling bomber jacket, $2,350 at Neiman Marcus
Off-White
Chic and classic, with a twist of edge.
Monogram Loulou medium shearling shoulder bag, $2,850 at Barney's New York
Badass Black
Leather straps turn this cozy winter coat into a sleek, sexy lewk.
Faux-shearling moto jacket, $282 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Leopard Print
Fire Engine Red
Just in time for the holidays. (OK, they're two months away—but it's never too early to prepare.)
Collarless shearling jacket, $2,121 at Farfetch
Pale Pink
So elegant it hurts.
Medium East-West shearling fur tote bag, $2,050 at Bergdorf Goodman
Lime Green
A tall, cool glass of... Mountain Dew? Whatever; it's cute.
Faux-shearling snap coat, $1,050 at Neiman Marcus
Shades of Blue
Totally cute—plus, baby blue is the color of the year.
Colorblock lamb shearling and mink fur jacket, $3,900 at Neiman Marcus
Black and White
Geometric AF, just how we like it.
Zip-front large G logo lamb shearling jacket, $4,200 at Neiman Marcus
Red and White
Casual in theory, extra AF in practice. (Embrace it.)
Shearling slide sandals, $590 at Barney's New York
Bright Teal
If you've ever wanted a bathrobe you can wear in public, we got you.
Belted shearling coat, $3,404 at Farfetch
Tan and Natural
Red and Nude
Cozy on your shoulder, trendy on the 'Gram.
Faux-shearling strap cover, $625 at Barney's New York
Graphic Contrast
A rather ironic Fendi/Fila style mashup.
"Fendi Mania" reversible shearling jacket, $7,200 at Barney's New York
Logomania
Brownish Gray
This color just screams winter.
Cropped shearling jacket, $3,350 at Farfetch
Snow White
This looks just about the right size for a bottle (or two) of red wine.
Curly shearling mini Lorna bag, $520 at Bergdorf Goodman
Black on Black
So cool we're practically speechless.
Zipped shearling coat, $4,817 at Farfetch
Send Nudes
Hunter Green
A gorge transition color between fall and winter.
Shearling coat, $2,872 at Farfetch
Natural and Leather
Your ears will never be cold again. (But you might not be able to hear.)
Aviator hat with shearling, $350 at Bergdorf Goodman
Girly Lavender
An epic duster for an epic fashion season.
Long shearling coat, $2,604 at Farfetch
Bold and Patterned
An unexpected combination of vibes, yet we totally dig it.
Embroidered lamb shearling coat, $1,335 at Neiman Marcus
Teddy Bear Brown
