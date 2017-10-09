StyleCaster
28 Perfect Ways to Wear Shearling This Season

28 Perfect Ways to Wear Shearling This Season

Photo: Getty Images

If we could describe our perfect fall date it would involve ourselves, a cozy shearling jacket, and well… yeah, that’s about it. We’re mildly in love with shearling jackets for fall. They’re comfy, hella cool, and you’ll easily make friends in public because they’ll want to pet your jacket (take that as a positive or negative).

MORE: 37 Cool-as-Hell Denim Pieces to Shop Right Now

So what’s the deal with shearling jackets and why should you care? They instantly up your fashion outerwear game, and add a solid layer to your leather, suede and even denim jackets. They’re perfect for those chilly fall days or the transition period into winter.

MORE: How to Transition Your Skin Care Routine Between Seasons

Ahead, we found tons of excellent shearling street style looks to inspire you, plus (of course), a ton of shearling jackets you can shop right now.

More Shearling Please
Photo: Getty Images
Put me in, Coach

Parka, $2,400; at Coach

I'm Red About It
Photo: Getty Images
Cherry Cherry

Gaucher jacket, $2,090; at Barneys New York

The Two-Tone Vest

French Connection vest, $119.90 (was $158); at Nordstrom

White, Black and Brown all Over
Photo: Getty Images
The Classic

Coat, $111; at ASOS

The Power Sleeve
Photo: Getty Images
Drama Mama

Carvan coat, $3,100; at Shopbop

The Denim Party
Photo: Getty Images
Cheetah Code

R13 peacoat, $895; at Barneys New York

Aviator Crush

Petite Suede Aviator Coat, $285; at ASOS

Street Shearling
Photo: Getty Images
Biker Shearling

Jacket, $150; at Topshop

Army Green Chic

Ulla Johnson coat, $970; at Barneys New York

The Hoodie
Photo: Getty Images
Long Suede Coat

Allbebe coat, $52.60; at Amazon

Classic Rock

Coat, $1,189 (was $1,698); at Kate Spade

Weekend Vibes
Photo: Getty Images
Blue Skies

Hi Oh jacket, $885; at Barneys New York

Reversible Games

Theory coat, $1,721.25 (was $2,295); at Saks Fifth Avenue

Mother Shearling

Mother jacket, $345; at Shopbop

Orange you Glad it's Shearling?
Photo: Getty Images
The Bargain Blush

J.O.A. Jacket, $59.99; at T.J. Maxx

The Oversized Moto

Acne Studios jacket, $2,700; at Shopbop

The Cool Girl Shearling
Photo: Getty Images
The Nude Jacket

Carven coat, $930; at Shopbop

Wine About It

Kensie coat, $129.90 (was $198); at Nordstrom

