Shay Mitchell Looks Identical to Jennifer Lopez in These Pictures

Shay Mitchell spent seven years on a show where her number-one goal was to keep secrets, but her best-kept secret might’ve been hiding under our noses this entire time: that she’s Jennifer Lopez‘s long-lost twin.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old “Pretty Little Liars” actress shocked fans with her J-Lo-esque appearance when she posted three Instagram pictures of her looking identical to the 48-year-old singer. The photos showed Mitchell dressed in a cropped beige turtleneck with a fuzzy black coat draped over her shoulders. But what really got J-Lo superfans buzzing were Mitchell’s makeup, hair, and accessories.

The actress accented her look with huge gold hoop earrings, a J-Lo favorite. She also sported a messy topknot and bronzy contouring, which J-Lo fans will recognize as go-tos in the singer’s beauty repertoire. Clearly, Mitchell saw the similarity as well, judging from her caption, which rebranded herself as “ShayLo” and announced the pictures as her “new album art.”

“New album art 🤪 I #ShayLoTheRemixes,” Mitchell wrote in the caption.

New album art 🤪 I #ShayLoTheRemixes A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jan 9, 2018 at 9:47am PST

We’ve seen a lot of celebrity doppelgängers in our day, but there’s nothing better than learning a celebrity lookalike was hiding in Hollywood this whole time. Can’t wait to hear new music from Shay-Lo.